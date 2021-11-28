Black Friday used to be the pinnacle of pre-holiday shopping. Now, Cyber Monday has taken over the throne when it comes to hunting for deals at home in your sweats. In 2020, US retailers did $10.8 billion worth of business, which was a 15-percent increase over 2019’s figures. People like shopping online.

With more and more retailers hopping onto the Cyber Monday train, however, it can be hard to find the best deals. We’re spending all day Monday trying to dig up the biggest discounts on the best products.

Cyber Monday gaming deals

Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller $69 (Was $99)

Razer BlackShark V2 gaming headset $69 (Was $99)

Razer DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse $20 (Was $49)

Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard $129 (Was $199)

Razer Kishi Mobile Game controller $44 (Was $79)

Razer Basilisk v2 Wired Gaming Mouse $35 (Was $79)

Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed gaming mouse $89 ($149)

Razer Kiyo Pro streaming webcam $99 (Was $199)

Cyber Monday fitness deals

NordicTrack Commercial Series treadmill $1,599 (Was $1,999)

NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle $1,499 (Was $2,199)

Cyber Monday earbud and headphone deals

Bose QuietComfort Noise Canceling Earbuds $199 (Was $279)

Bose Sport Earbuds $149 (Was $179)

Amazon device Cyber Monday deals

Amazon Echo Dot with Segled color smart bulb $19 (Was $54)

Amazon Echo Show 5 smart screen $49 (Was $119)

Amazon Echo Buds wireless earbuds $69 (Was $119)

Amazon Fire TV Stick with remote $19 (Was $39)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite e-reader $104 (Was $139)

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch $379 (Was $519)

Blink Mini indoor security camera $19 (Was $39)

Kindle Oasis e-reader $174 (Was $249)

Kindle Paperwhite KIds e-reader $114 (Was $159)

Cyber Monday TV deals

Samsung 70-inch 4K Tizen TV $599 (Was $759)

Sony 65-inch Bravia XR X90J 4K smart TV $1,199 ($1,499)

Insignia 50-inch F30 LED TV $299 (Was $449)

LG 70-inch Nanocell 75 series 4K UHD smart TV $749 (Was $1,199)

Insignia 43-inch F30 LED 4K TV $249 (Was $349)

Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80J OLED TV $1,799 (Was $2,299)

Hisense 43-inch 1080p Roku TV $198 (Was $248)

Cyber Monday smartwatch deals

Fitbit Sense smartwatch $199 (Was $299)

Cyber Monday vacuum deals

iRobot Roomba i1+ $349 (Was $599)

Bissell CrossWave All-In-One Wet Dry Vac $175 (Was $249)

iHome AutoVac Nova robot vacuum $249 (Was $599)

How to find the best Cyber Monday deals

Finding Cyber Monday deals isn’t difficult; matter of fact, you may have trouble avoiding them this year. But just finding them isn’t enough: you want to make sure that amazing deal actually is amazing, and that the product itself is worth buying. Here are some tips.

Bookmark this page! Check back often, because we’ll be updating this page regularly as we find more products. We simply love to help.

Check Google Shopping: Google Shopping is a convenient tool for checking what the regular, non-Cyber-Monday price of an item is. Sometimes a retailer might say a product is on a big sale, but a simple Google Shopping search will show you that it’s available at that price regularly—so no rush.

Don’t ignore curbside pickup: Shipping costs can be exorbitant, especially if you need it right away. But many big online retailers, like Target and Walmart, will allow you to pick up your purchases for free, safely, from the curb.

Do your research: Amazon reviews can be both useful and misleading; look to professional reviews for an expert take from those who know everything about the category. Not every deal is attached to a great product!