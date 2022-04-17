How people wash their backsides after doing their business on the toilet is their business, but according to studies, there are some cleaning methods that are more environmentally friendly than others. If you’re used to cleaning with toilet paper, did you know that it takes roughly 37 gallons of water to make a single roll, whereas using a bidet to spritz water to your bum only consumes about one-eighth of a gallon?

And while it’s still unclear whether bidets can effectively eliminate every single piece of fecal matter lurking in your behind, anecdotal evidence shows that they can make you feel a whole lot cleaner. They even help avoid irritation for people with sensitive skin. Bidets are worth the investment or at least a try, and if you want to upgrade your butt cleaning experience without spending much, consider picking up the SlimEdge Bidet. It’s on sale for 32-percent off for a limited time.

Rated 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon, this bidet is designed to redefine your bathroom experience. It’s 50% thinner than competing products and features a sleek incline to complement your natural position. Built for an easy DIY install, all you have to do is place the attachment on the toilet and connect it directly to a water supply with the provided adapter and metal hose. There’s no need to call for a plumber at all!

The bidet comes with a comfort knob that lets you activate your preferred spray. Dual nozzles are built-in as well, allowing you to choose between front and rear washes that have been optimized for comfort and cleanliness. With durable metal components, the SlimEdge is engineered to be durable and dependable.

Normally retailing for $59, you can grab the SlimEdge bidet for only $39.99. Should you wish to install bidets in every room in your home, or perhaps gift some to other people, you can enjoy $10 off with purchases of $75 or more with code SPRING10, or $20 off with purchases of $125 or more with code SPRING20 during our limited-time Spring Refresh Sale.

