A piece of electronic device, no matter how simple or complex it is, is more than the sum of its parts. While it’s primarily made of circuit boards, wires, and other nuts and bolts, for it to truly work and function according to how it was intended, it needs lines of codes to tell it what it needs to do. It all sounds convoluted, sure, but with a bit of training and practice, you’ll gain a full understanding of how any machine works.

If you have an inkling of interest in hardware and software and wish to take a deep dive, you can get your initial training from the 2022 Complete Raspberry Pi and Arduino Developer Bundle. It’s packed with 61 hours of premium training spread across nine comprehensive courses, and for a limited time, you can grab it for over 90 percent off.

While the actual hardware isn’t included, you still get hands-on training on what to do once you have the electrical pieces and components with you. With the courses, you can expect to explore Raspberry Pi and Arduino, two very powerful boards that can be used to create custom projects. The lectures will have you creating an Intercom system using both, as well as teach you how to create, build, run, and debug your very own programs. You’ll also be tasked to develop other cool projects like surveillance and alarm tools, interactive obstacle detection apps, and so much more.

Each course included in the bundle is beginner-friendly, so you won’t have to worry too much about getting intimidated by the lessons. More importantly, they’re all taught by Edouard Renard, an expert software engineer, and entrepreneur who has co-founded a robotics startup in 2016 and has built a smattering of projects from scratch, including a complete robotic arm.

Ready to get your hands dirty with coding and hardware? The 2022 Complete Raspberry Pi and Arduino Developer Bundle normally retails for $1800, but you can get it on sale for $39.99.

Prices subject to change.