10 home massagers on sale for your chronically tired legs and feet

The worst thing about massages is you can’t exactly give yourself one. Sure, you can try kneading your sore body parts, but you’ll end up with even more sore muscles with the pressure you exert. The ideal route is still to go to a spa, or better yet, invest in home massagers so you can get the relief you need anytime.

Here are some foot, calf, and leg massagers on sale this week to soothe your chronically tired limbs.

Ideal for those who stand for over 6 hours each day, this massager (rated 4/5 stars by verified purchasers) offers a personalized compression therapy regime to loosen up those tight spots and help repair the damage. It utilizes air compression massage — a revolutionary therapy technique that works to relieve pain, increase blood flow, and decrease inflammation. With a slew of advanced technological features, the massager adjusts the therapy to your needs. Typically $189, you can get it on sale for $169.99.

It may look like something out of a toy store, but this massager is capable of soothing sore muscles as you glide its rollers back and forth with the sole of your foot. Nodules positioned evenly around each spiky massage ball stimulate pressure points on the feet, offering instant relief. They’re ideal for athletes and sufferers of heel-bone inflammation and can be used on the hands, too. Typically $49.99, it’s on sale for $29.99.

Incredibly versatile, this 2-in-1 massager fits all body types and includes two massage units to fully target both the feet and the calves. It has advanced reflexology roller zones and soothing airbag compression for your tired feet, and a second massager that can simultaneously target calves and ankles. With six pressure intensities, you can easily switch to your preferred mode. Normally retailing for $349, it’s on sale for $259.99.

Designed to work on your calves, feet, and ankles simultaneously — this massager delivers total lower-leg relief with its built-in rubber kneading discs, reflexology pressure-point rollers, and soothing vibration. It also features various massage programs, vibration modes, and easy-to-use controls for a convenient massage experience. Typically $400, you can get it on sale for only $189.99 or the option with heat for the same price.

Experience customized support and relief with this massager sleeve that is engineered with 6 massage modes and 3 intensity levels. It uses air compression therapy to improve poor circulation and provide circulation and vein support for healthy legs. Equipped with remote control buttons, you can easily select massage modes, intensity, and heat levels, all of which are clearly displayed on the backlit LCD screen. It’s the ideal device to use for a pre-workout warm-up and post-workout recovery to improve blood flow and lymphatic drainage, reduce inflammation, and promote faster healing.

Listed at $87.99, you can get it on sale for $11 off with the code THRIVE11. You can also snag the unit with an extension belt that caters to wider range of leg sizes for $30 off with the code THRIVE30.

You can relieve and reduce swelling with this massage and muscle simulator that boasts wireless low-frequency physiotherapy, 10 levels of adjustable intensity, and 6 vibration modes, directly stimulating acupuncture points, relieving soreness, and slowing down physical fatigue. Featuring an anti-slip design and soft yoga mat material, it provides great relaxation and adds more comfort to your sore feet and legs. It’s also lightweight and foldable, so you can carry it anywhere. Usually $39, it’s on sale today for $29.99.

Why go to the spa when you can enjoy a soothing foot spa with this massager? It comes equipped with reflexology-inspired rolling massagers and oxygenating bubble massage to deliver relief to even the most tired feet. With a built-in splash guard, water level sensor, adjustable airflow, auto heat shut off, and other high-tech extras in tow, bathing your feet is easier than ever. Snag one for $79.99.

This massager works wonders for foot pain relief. Thanks to the soothing heat function, it’s capable of relieving aches, knots, and muscle tension on both legs and feet. It also has 3 massager modes and adjustable temperature to accommodate the intensity and heat you want at any time. Normally $129, it’s on sale for $79.95.

Prices subject to change.