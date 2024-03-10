We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Project managers are constantly juggling a multitude of tasks. If you are one (or know one) and want to take your project management skills to the next level, support from Microsoft Project Professional 2021 for Windows could certainly help. It doesn’t hurt that a lifetime license is on sale for just $23.99 (reg. $249) when you use the coupon code ENJOY20 through March 10.

Gain a lifetime project management tool for any task, small or large scale, with this software. Access easier ways to manage budgets, timelines, and all of your resources so you can streamline your workload and stay organized and efficient on any project.

One of the big advantages of MS Project Professional is that you’ll be able to seamlessly collaborate with team members, stakeholders, and clients using its built-in collaboration features. Share plans, assign tasks, track progress, and communicate easily, all within a single, centralized platform that keeps everyone on the same page.

Access ready-to-go templates, run what-if scenarios, submit timesheets, and auto-populate start and end dates. You’ll even be able to create visual representations of your more complex schedules to make it easier to digest for everyone.

With 4.4/5 stars on Capterra And GetApp, it also has 4.6 stars from verified purchasers online, with one reviewer stating, “Microsoft Project 2021 is a reliable project management software with a lot of features and tools to help me with all of my projects.”

