Update your Windows OS with Microsoft Windows 11 Pro, now price-dropped further to $29.97 (reg. $199) through Oct. 15.

Have you recently purchased a refurbished PC and have quickly realized it doesn’t come with the newest operating system? The latest iteration of Microsoft’s operating system, Windows 11 Pro, offers a refined and user-centric experience that levels up your computing game. Even better, Windows 11 Pro is now further on sale during a limited-time savings event ending Oct. 15.

Crafted to unleash your utmost productivity, Windows 11 Pro delivers an unparalleled computing journey with state-of-the-art tools and applications designed to streamline tasks and amplify efficiency—effectively separating personal data from work-related information.

Garnering a four out of five-star rating from TechRadar and PC Magazine, this price-dropped upgrade integrates Microsoft Teams directly into the taskbar, showcasing an up-to-date communication and collaboration approach ideal for remote work and hybrid work setups. Its polished design, featuring a simplified Start Menu and upgraded multitasking capabilities, fosters a seamless workflow, enabling you to navigate each task effortlessly.

Regarding data protection, Windows 11 Pro introduces heightened security protocols, improved overall performance, and a range of customizable options that cater to the needs of everyday users. With features like BitLocker encryption, smart app control, and hardware-based isolation, your essential data will be guarded with various layers of authentication.

Additionally, unlike Windows 10, which no longer receives the newest upgrades, Windows 11 will continue to evolve with updates and exclusive features, ensuring that your system remains at the forefront of the latest tech advancements.

A verified buyer shared that the highlight of the upgrade was, “The price[,] which was low[,] and the ability to be able to use my main computer from a laptop elsewhere. It was also easy to upgrade from Windows Home without any difficulty. Thank you for the offer that enabled me to do this.”

Purchase Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for $29.97 (reg. $199) during this limited-time savings event that lasts through Oct. 15 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

