Thinking of making a career change? Maybe something IT-related? You should consider cybersecurity. Cybersecurity Ventures reports that job vacancies grew by 350 percent between 2013 and 2021, and this growth is expected to continue through 2025.

Cybersecurity boot camp to real expertise

Depending on your target job title, you may or may not need a formal degree to get hired in the cybersecurity field. Either way, these courses can help you dip your toes into various parts of the field before pursuing a degree, supplement your education, and prepare you for industry certifications.

You’ll be learning from the experts at Iducate (formerly iCollege), which has taught over 700,000 students around the globe. They focus on teaching practical IT skills that actually prepare you for your first position in the field.

Dive deep with 26 self-paced courses

This online boot camp is rated 4.9/5 stars on average by verified purchasers. It includes 26 different courses to study. Since you’ll get full access to all of them for life, you can choose which ones you take and when. It might be best to study what’s most relevant to your career goals. Here are just a few highlight topics, courses, or certifications you can choose to learn:

Penetration testing and ethical hacking.

Mobile security.

CompTIA certifications like PenTest+, Security+, CySA+, and CASP+

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) for managers and directors.

Microsoft Azure and 365 security and certifications like AZ-500 and MS-500.

Python and Linux for security.

