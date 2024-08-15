Master the art of fooling AI detectors (with this other AI tool)

Did AI write this article? No—you’d be able to tell. Tools like ChatGPT are notorious for writing text that sounds robotic, repetitive, and just plain awkward. If you’ve ever had it write your emails or essays (we won’t tell), you already know how bad it is.

But you might be able to fool some people with this tool that writes realistic AI text. Ironically, Undetectable Humanizer is still AI, but it’s trained in a different way to make the speech sound far more human. Get lifetime access for $39.99 (reg. $1,080) and never pay recurring fees.

Ever seen AI pass as human? Well, now you can

Gone are the days of editing ChatGPT’s output to make it sound less…bad. Now, you can save time by selecting a humanizer tool, optimizing a few settings, and hitting generate. The algorithms behind Undetectable Humanizer are built to help you get around AI detectors, though it can’t guarantee you won’t get busted by your professors or Google.

Or, maybe you don’t want the tool for any funny business. You could use it to optimize your thesis sentence, write a strong introduction, or just have it edit your essay for readability. We would hardly consider that cheating.

Content creators, small business owners, and SEO specialists will love the other undetectable AI writers optimized for different use cases. There’s one for ranking better on Google, improving readability for your online audience, and boosting conversion rates.

Maybe AI wrote this article after all. You probably wouldn’t be able to tell if we used Undetectable Humanizer for AI text. Give it a try yourself with this $39.99 lifetime subscription (reg. $1,080).

Find out more about our product evaluation process.