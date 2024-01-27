We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

File sharing is a fundamental necessity in today’s digital world. Small Cloud, on sale for $79.99 (reg. $288), empowers you to share anything quickly, from vacation photos to work presentations and offers a lifetime subscription with no recurring fees.

Designed for those who value their digital life and seek a reliable way to store their data without the hassle of recurring subscriptions, Smmall Cloud focuses on providing individual users with a secure, efficient, and user-friendly cloud storage experience. Its easy-to-use navigation is one of the most notable features that sets this subscription apart. Effortlessly share anything by dragging, dropping, and sharing. It’s that easy!

Its customizable dashboard also allows you to customize your profile page. Whether sharing videos, files, or images, each page will enable you to fully showcase your brand or project and add your flair. This is especially important when sharing with clients, as it puts your best foot forward while driving traffic to your content. Moreover, Smmall Cloud monitors views across your entire account and thoroughly understands all content, providing real-time insights on your best-performing files with more helpful metrics and data too.

Regarding security, Smmall Cloud employs advanced encryption protocols to protect user data in transit and at rest. This helps keep all your essential assets secure on unlimited devices. Please note, however, that macOS 13+ is a system requirement.

Unlike traditional cloud services that require ongoing payments, Smmall Cloud’s one-time fee model can lead to significant savings over time, making it an excellent investment for all your file-sharing needs.

Get the Smmall Cloud Individual Plan: Lifetime Subscription today for $79.99 (reg. $288) with no coupon code required.

