This app could make you the next Elton John

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Ever wonder how Elton John plays the piano so effortlessly? Especially with funky glasses blocking half of what he’s doing? It’s really no mystery—it’s decades of practice. If you want to learn piano like The Rocket Man, you’ll have to take lessons, just like he did. But you have something he didn’t: Skoove.

Sir Elton had to take formal lessons, while you can use this piano lessons app to learn from the comfort of home. Slowly build your skills and confidence at your own pace with Skoove. Get lifelong access for $119.99 with code SAVENOW at checkout, normally $299.99. This coupon expires on Oct. 27, so hurry.

It’s not gonna be a long, long time before you’re playing piano

Pretend you’re Elton John when he was eleven years old, studying at the Royal Academy of Music in London—except you’re in your living room with your iPad or iPhone. Skoove teaches you piano fundamentals like finger placement, technique, and scales.

You get over 400 guided lessons and thousands of instructional videos to follow. Each includes a moving music score (the technical side) and an instructor’s hands (the real-world side) so you can see how both work together.

Ready to look like this?

Get guided support in playing chart hits by some of your favorite artists—The Beatles, John Legend, Adele, and more. With your Skoove lifetime subscription, new songs are added each month.

A unique feature is AI which listens to and recognizes the notes you play to give you real-time feedback if you make mistakes. You know, like a real teacher.

Learn piano at home with Skoove for $119.99 with code SAVENOW at checkout (reg. $299.99). This discount expires on Oct. 27 at 11:59 p.m.

Skoove Premium Piano Lessons: Lifetime Subscription – $119.99 with code SAVENOW

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.