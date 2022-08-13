Gas prices are reportedly tumbling down, with prices of goods and services expected to level off as well. Experts say that it’s “not too far off,” although they can’t exactly pinpoint when prices will return to normal — or at least at a level where people would stop feeling too guilty about purchasing a bag of their favorite chips.

But even if rollbacks are on the horizon, that doesn’t mean that you should stop shopping smart. As we’ve learned over the past few years, you should be prepared for anything — including an incredibly volatile market. When it comes to lowering your grocery bill, it’s still better to draft up a plan, take advantage of sales, and bulk buy items you consume regularly. A subscription to a big box store like Sam’s Club can help, and for a limited time, you can score a 1-year membership for half-off, with a $10 gift card to boot.

Investing in a warehouse club membership not only nets you big savings but also comes with a host of other benefits you’ll find useful, like free health tests, cheaper prescriptions, travel deals, check printing, and more. Sam’s Club’s roster of products in-store and online are also generally cheaper compared to traditional retail, allowing you to save on essentials like groceries, kitchen supplies, electronics, and furniture. You can even enjoy low prices on hotels, rental cars, and movies—basically, any item or service you want and need.

Even if you’re not shopping for a large family, it still makes sense to purchase certain staples in bulk because of cost savings. With a membership, you also get a complimentary household card for more savings from already low-priced items.

Even better, if you sign up through this deal, you receive an electronic gift card that you can use at Sam’s Club stores, SamsClub.com, Walmart, and Walmart.com.

Shop smarter with Sam’s Club. A 1-year membership usually goes for $45, but you can get it on sale, along with the $10 gift card, for only $14.99. This deal lasts for only a month, so you better hurry!

