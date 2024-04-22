We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Our time should be just as valued as our wallets, and a Sam’s Club membership can help you save in both areas.

Start with a 72% discount on the membership itself, now only $14 (reg. $50) through the end of April. This offer is only valid for new members or those who haven’t been active for more than six months.

The hardest part is deciding what to save on first

Redemption is simple. After purchase, activate your unique code on this platform, sign up for your membership, and start browsing products online or head to your nearest location.

Sam’s Club members can find anything, from fresh and frozen grocery items, to take-and-bake meals, fresh baked goods, and maybe even some free samples to try out as they shop. They can also shop for clothes, jewelry, pet supplies, and household supplies.

Members can also shop for electronics, furniture, or even appliances. You never know what you might find, and Sam’s Club backs all purchases with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

After filling your cart, you don’t even have to wait in line if you use the Scan & Go app. Simply scan your items, pay on your phone, and head out the door. Or, grab a snack at the Sam’s Club Café on your way out. We love to snag a slice of pizza, a quarter-pound hotdog, a pretzel, or a cup of frozen yogurt at a bargain price.

As a Sam’s Club member, you can also take advantage of savings on gas, hotel bookings, rental cars, live events, and movies.

Become a Sam’s Club member for $14 (reg. $50) before this offer ends on April 30 at 11:59 p.m. No coupon is needed for this 72% discount.

