We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Globally recognized as the premier office suite, Microsoft Office is an indispensable tool across various industries. Enhance your workflow and gain access to vital applications like Microsoft Word, Excel, OneNote, and others, prioritizing productivity at home or in the office. What’s more, take advantage of extra discounts on highly acclaimed lifetime packages for a limited period, all without any ongoing fees.

Windows users looking to augment their business toolkit will find valuable resources in Microsoft Office Professional Plus. The 2019 version offers enhanced functionalities specifically designed for business and power users, encompassing all the features from Home & Business. This suite enables the creation of polished presentations, intricate spreadsheets, and comprehensive documents, facilitating the management of professional and personal projects. Additionally, it introduces extra tools like Access and Publisher. Access simplifies database creation and management, while Publisher produces professional-grade desktop publications.

For Mac users, the Microsoft Office 2019 Home & Business edition delivers vital tools for handling projects big and small. With Word’s powerful word processing and Excel’s advanced data management features, this package provides users with the most sought-after applications. It enables you to craft engaging PowerPoint presentations, manage Excel spreadsheets efficiently, and streamline your email and scheduling with Outlook. Verified users are very impressed, with one user stating that the bundle’s “Ease of use is unparalleled. If you have used MS Office in the last ten years, using the new version is like coming home.”

Enhance productivity this Presidents’ Day with access to premium Microsoft programs for either Windows or Mac through Feb. 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT with no coupon code required.

StackSocial prices subject to change.