If you’ve ever used your phone to record, well, anything, you already know the drawbacks. With shaky hands and muffled audio, those voice memos, videoed meetings, or live concerts don’t always turn out how we want, and nobody likes having one or both of their hands occupied while holding your device.

A much easier way to record video and audio is this iSpyPen PRO. While it might sound like something straight out of a science-fiction movie, there’s nothing make-believe about this smart gadget, or our 24 percent discount making it $149.97 (reg. $198) through March 24.

Hands-free recording, a mission that’s not so impossible

We think the craziest part of the iSpyPen PRO (featured on NBC) is that its camera somehow has 1920×1080 full HD resolution while picking up crystal clear audio, despite it being barely visible. Another nifty feature? It actually writes like a real ballpoint pen. Since it also has a pen-like clip, it’s easy to tuck onto a shirt pocket, lanyard, notebook, pen holder, or even behind your ear for easy, hands-free recording.

How the iSpyPen PRO really works

If you’re anything like us, you’re immediately curious about the logistics. Here’s the facts:

The iSpyPen PRO pulls apart into two pieces, where you’ll find a USB drive. This is how you’ll charge the pen.

Your pen can record for up to 75 minutes at once, and your purchase includes a portable battery pack for on-the-go energy.

Within that USB drive, you can pull out the 128GB memory card. That’s where your recordings are stored.

Use the plug-and-play adapter to connect the memory card to your USB-C or lightning-compatible device for transfers and saving.

Optionally, you can add a timestamp overlay to mark the date and time of videos.

Grab your science-fiction-esque iSpyPen PRO on sale for $149.97 (reg. $198) through March 24 at 11:59 p.m. No coupon is needed.

StackSocial prices subject to change.