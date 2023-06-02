We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and what better way to show your appreciation than with a practical gift? If you’re searching for something that combines functionality with convenience, look no further than this Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger with Foldable Stand. Just in time for the holiday, you can now gift Dad this sleek gift for only $38.99 (reg. $59), but be sure to order by June 5 to ensure it arrives by Father’s Day.

With this charger, your father can say goodbye to messy cords and tangled wires. All that’s needed is for Dad to simply snap his iPhone into place, and the magnetic design will ensure the device stays secure while it seamlessly charges it up.

Plus, with the 180° foldable aluminum alloy stand, he can prop up his device at the perfect angle for making calls or comfortable viewing while it charges. If your dad is the proud owner of one of the compatible devices (iPhone 12, 13, 14, Pro, Mini, Pro Max, Plus, and above), he can keep his device charged and ready to go.

Its compact size means that Dad can easily take it wherever he goes. Whether he’s traveling for work, heading out on a road trip, touring around on his e-bike, or simply moving from room to room, he can bring this charger along and keep his device powered up any time.

And, let’s not forget about safety. This charger has an exclusive raised coil design which helps to significantly reduce heat to protect Dad’s precious iPhone and ensure it stays in good condition.

So if you’re looking for a Father’s Day gift that your dad will love and use daily, consider this wireless portable charger. With its two-way charge, 5000mAh capacity, convenient magnetic design, portability, and foldable stand, this gadget is the perfect present to help your father stay connected and charged no matter where he goes.

Grab the Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger with Foldable Stand for just $38.99 (reg. $59) during the Father’s Day Sale, but be sure to order by June 5 to ensure on-time delivery!

Prices subject to change.