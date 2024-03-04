We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Drafting up a document? That’s a job for Word. Crafting a presentation that doesn’t put people to sleep? PowerPoint to the rescue. Wondering if your daily coffee habit put you over budget this month? Excel can help you crunch numbers. Need to have a chat with your colleague who’s probably vegging around halfway across the state? Teams has got you covered. See, even though there are free (or freemium) alternatives, Microsoft Office remains supreme in productivity tools, making it well worth the investment.

But if you find the monthly subscription fee for unlimited access to the suite quite steep, you may want to funnel your budget into securing a lifetime license instead. Through March 10, you can grab either a Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows license or a Microsoft Office Home and Business 2019 for Mac license for less than $25, provided that you enter the code ENJOY20 at checkout.

With your very own Microsoft Office license, you can turn your personal computer into a productivity powerhouse. For Windows users, you’ll get the entire suite, which consists of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. Mac users will get all that minus Publisher and Access, but to make up for it, Teams Classic is thrown into the package.

Whichever you choose, you’ll get full access to all apps, all of which are installable on a single device, suitable for either home or office use. You’ll instantly receive the software license keys and download links upon purchase, and as a bonus, you get perpetual access to customer support for any technical hitches along the way.

Sounds too good to be true? Just hear it from one of the verified purchasers who also got a license at a deep discount. “Everything runs great!” they said. “Product key was received very quickly, and installation was smooth. Nice upgrade from my older version.”

Instead of paying full price, grab lifetime access to MS Office for either Windows or Mac on sale for $23.98. Be sure to enter ENJOY20 at checkout.

StackSocial prices subject to change.