If high school Spanish taught us anything, it’s that learning a new language can be daunting. But don’t let that shy you away from trying again with American Sign Language (ASL). It’s (literally) a super interactive language and a newfound way to communicate with anyone in your life who might be hard of hearing or deaf.

This bundle of 13 e-courses allows you to learn at your own pace. It’s on sale for $15.97 (reg. $104) through May 19. Skip ahead to checkout here, and your courses will be delivered instantly.

Hands-on courses (literally) for real-world skills

You can take the courses in any order, but you might want to start with Fingerspelling, The Manual Alphabet, or American Sign Language: Beginner to learn common vocab and how to spell your name.

As you watch the instructors, you should practice signing along with their movements. These visuals also help you recognize what hand gestures look like on others so you can recognize them in real-life conversations.

It’s also important to know how to ask questions and form phrases, so take some courses covering foundational skills like Pronouns and Vocab, Action Verb Sentences, and Personality Q&A. Put your ASL skills to the test with ASL: Everyday Phrases to combine facial expressions with grammar rules and English translations.

Then, you should be ready to start interacting with ASL speakers in the real world. One of the instructors, Michael Honkanen of Able Lingo, shares how he used his skills when working as a police officer to communicate with witnesses and victims. You might use your new skills in similar ways in your profession, whether that’s teaching, working in an office, or serving.

