We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It has been a hot minute since Apple gave up trying to perfect the AirPower—a charger that can supposedly top up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously. Word on the street is that the company also nixed the MagSafe battery pack from its online store with no replacement. An improved version may appear down the line, but it’s hard to tell. What we do know is that Apple has never quite conjured a wireless charger that can be reliable on the go.

Opting for third-party alternatives is still the best route for now, and if you want a compact charger that can quickly juice up your device, the Speedy Mag is a great, not to mention economical option. For a limited time, you can grab it on sale for $39.99 (reg. $119).

Touted for its portability, the Speedy Mag charger is tiny enough to fit behind your phone. It features a magnet and metal plate that allows it to attach securely to your device, preventing it from sliding off even when you’re on the move. It’s optimized to cater to iPhones 12 and newer and can take your phone from total battery depletion to 100 percent in just half an hour.

Designed with convenience and safety in mind, it kickstarts the charging process as soon as it comes in contact with your device. It has built-in safeguards in place too, including overcharging protection to keep your phone safe at all times.

“Such small and compact, it’s a great addition for everyday carry. It charges quickly both from receiving a charge and also giving a charge and it’s so small and discreet. You barely know it’s there,” said a verified user.

Normally retailing for $119, you can get the Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone on sale for only $39.99 in your choice of color: blue, white, or black.

StackSocial prices subject to change.