Brew homemade beer easier than coffee with this machine and ingredient kits

If you thought nothing could beat the feeling of cracking open a cold one on a hot summer day, try brewing your own beer. Years ago, that meant learning what was basically wizardry, but now you can get this all-in-one machine that makes it easier than making your morning coffee.

The iGulu brewer comes with three beer kits, but you can also try your own recipes, like kombucha. Add one to your cart and sip away at home craft beer all summer long for $699 (reg. $806.97) and get it shipped free.

It’s so easy, anyone can do it

Can you believe it only takes three small steps to make your own beer? Just stir the ingredients into filtered water, tell iGulu what you’re brewing, wait seven days, and pour yourself a frosty glass.

This video shows you how it’s done:

Choose from the Amber Lager, Pale Ale, or Bavarian Wheat Hefeweizen kits and enjoy a fresh gallon for up to 30 days. These are all excellent summer choices and are generally likable if you aren’t familiar with craft beers but want to try something new.

The fastest way to make it yours is by heading directly to checkout now.

For a limited time, the iGulu beer-making kit also includes Master Mode—the app-enabled function for brewing your own recipes—for free (a $100 value). Browse some inspiration online or experiment with something on your own.

The iGulu brewer also works as a kegerator for 5-gallon kegs if you need a break from brewing but want a place to keep store-bought kegs cool this summer.

Plus, the brand is working on creating kits for making kombucha so you can sip on more than just beer.

Skip to checkout and make this summer unforgettable with the iGulu brewer for $699 with free shipping (reg. $806.97).

