We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The Essential MBA Bundle offers a comprehensive array of 11 courses covering vital business fields, providing you with a strategic roadmap for pursuing a business career. On sale now for only $29.97 (reg. $209) through Jan. 7 only.

Working towards an MBA isn’t just about hitting the books—it’s like unlocking a trove of career-enhancing opportunities. The skills and tools you will garner from this Essential 2024 MBA Bundle will be a transformative asset.

As the new year unfolds, it’s the perfect time to think about elevating your potential. In the spirit of fresh beginnings, our January campaign brings you an enticing opportunity—a lifetime subscription to all 11 courses in this bundle at a further reduced price of $29.97. That’s under $3.00 per course, providing you an affordable head start to propel your career to new heights. But don’t delay—this offer only lasts until Jan. 7.

Think of this bundle as a crash course in all things business—finance, marketing, operations, management, and so much more. It’s like getting the VIP pass to understand how companies tick. Armed with this knowledge, you could become the go-to person for making savvy decisions and tackling complex business scenarios. Moreover, you will learn how to cultivate effective communication, decision-making, and problem-solving abilities. These skills are pivotal for assuming leadership roles in any work environment.

Very highly rated and presented through Skills Success, an online streaming service that’s been featured on such reputable sites as CNN, Entrepreneur, CNET, and more, the courses are taught by top-notch professionals willing to share their business knowledge with you. And with a lifetime subscription, you can work at your own pace in the comfort of your own home.

Do note, however, that this course does not earn you an MBA, but it is an MBA-style online curriculum that teaches some of the same skills and tools you can learn getting an actual MBA.

Until 11:59 p.m. PST on Jan. 7, you can get The Essential 2024 MBA Bundle for $29.97 (reg. $209), no coupon required.

Prices subject to change.