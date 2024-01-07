We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Keep your online data secure in 2024 with a lifetime subscription to Internxt Cloud Storage, now $129.97 (reg. $299) through Jan. 7.

With the rise of our digital footprint, Internxt Cloud Storage is revolutionizing the world of digital data storage with its unique, decentralized, high-speed cloud storage service. This innovative data storage approach enhances security and ensures greater privacy and reliability for its users. Best yet, it’s further on sale in time for the new year.

Decentralization is at the core of Internxt’s service. Unlike traditional cloud storage solutions, which store data in centralized servers, Internxt utilizes a network of decentralized nodes. This means that your data is split into fragments and encrypted before being distributed across various locations. This method significantly reduces the risk of data breaches and unauthorized access, as there is no single point of failure. Moreover, since the data is fragmented and encrypted, it remains unreadable and secure, even if a part of it is accessed.

This one-time purchase ensures that users have uninterrupted access to their cloud storage without the worry of recurring payments or subscription renewals. It’s an economical choice, especially when considering the rising costs of subscription-based services. This offer includes all the features of Internxt’s service, including robust security, high-speed access, and user-friendly interfaces.

Internxt’s commitment to privacy is another aspect that sets it apart. In an age when data privacy concerns are at an all-time high, Internxt assures its users of complete confidentiality. Since the data is decentralized and encrypted, the users have complete control over their information. This level of privacy is hard to find in other cloud storage services.

Internxt is a PCWorld Editors’ Choice, and PCWorld wrote, “Internxt’s intuitively blended web access, file sync, and true backup services are impressive. However, the incredibly affordable lifetime plans are currently the most outstanding feature. The docs and backup feedback could be better, but by Grapthor’s hammer—what savings!”

Get an Internxt Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription for $129.97 (reg. $299) through Jan. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT with the best pricing online and no coupon code required.

Prices subject to change.