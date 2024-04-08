We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Ninja Dragon, a brand revered for pushing the boundaries of what consumer drones can achieve, has combined two top drones for an exclusive package. For a limited time, you’ll save $133 off the Ninja Dragon Phantom Eagle PRO 4K with Blade K Drone Bundle.

Designed with stunning 4K capabilities, the Ninja Dragon Phantom Eagle PRO 4K is perfect for beginner and experienced drone users. With vertical and horizontal video features, it captures stunning images and videos with ultimate stability and precision. Whether traveling, camping, or strolling outside, its built-in optical flow technology and three camera features allow you to fly your drone safely on any adventure.

With a powerful 1800mAh battery, you can fly your drone for up to 12 minutes and use its one-key take-off and landing mode to bring it back safely with just a click of a button. Its anti-collision technology, paired with four channels, helps you detect and avoid obstacles in its path and fly all sorts of ways, even rolling in 360⁰.

Paired with the Ninja Dragon Blade K 4K Drone, which houses several of the same features of the Phantom Eagle Pro and then some, the bundle is an unstoppable duo. Equipped with a sophisticated 4-way anti-collision system, the Blade K enables smooth navigation through various terrains and effortless obstacle bypassing. Its optical flow sensor ensures easy achieving precise hovering and exact positioning, simplifying capturing stunning aerial shots with unmatched precision.

Together, the two drones offer a comprehensive aerial imaging solution that covers a broad spectrum of needs and scenarios. Whether you’re exploring rugged landscapes, capturing the exhilaration of action sports, or documenting special events from a unique aerial perspective, this bundle has you covered—and with foldable features, they can be quickly packed for on-the-go fun.

The Ninja Dragon Phantom Eagle PRO 4K with Blade K Drone Bundle is available today for $165.99 (reg. $299), and no coupon code is required.

