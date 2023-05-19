We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It’s hard to imagine that remote working was balked at only a decade ago. Fast forward to the 2020s, it is gradually becoming the norm, with many companies acclimating to the virtual setup to cut down on costs and improve productivity.

It can be difficult for some people to be productive at home without a designated workspace, and at the core of that is a reliable computer. The Dell Optiplex 3020 Desktop happens to be an excellent choice for a work machine with powerful computing abilities, and for a limited time, you can score a refurbished unit on sale, with a lifetime license of Microsoft Office to boot.

Great for both home and office use, this desktop computer packs a quad-core Intel i5 processor and 16GB of DDR3 RAM that can run multiple apps simultaneously without lag, allowing you to power through your most demanding tasks with relative ease. Its built-in 2TB hard disk drive delivers ample digital real estate for storing all sorts of files and documents, along with movies, music, and other multimedia, including thousands of pictures of your cats. It also comes with a 24-inch LCD monitor that provides crystal-clear graphics and an RGB keyboard and mouse that adds an exciting visual appeal to your workspace.

The computer also comes with Windows 10 Professional pre-installed, but the real kicker is that a purchase automatically nets you a lifetime license to popular Microsoft Office apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access.

For a limited time, you can get the Dell Optiplex 3020 Refurbished Desktop + Microsoft Office Professional Bundle on sale for only $379.99—58% off the usual $919.

Prices subject to change.