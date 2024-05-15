We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

With The Complete 2024 Penetration Testing & Ethical Hacking Certification Training Bundle, you can save over $300, conquer the in-demand cybersecurity world, and stay up-to-date with the latest knowledge on a leading discipline. Brought to you by IDUNOVA, a leading online IT training platform with over 20 years of experience in the industry, it is designed to address all forms of penetration testing and ethical hacking, offering learners the information needed to identify, evaluate, and control safety risks in network systems.

The bundle includes nine courses and hundreds of lessons, each focusing on different crucial areas of cybersecurity, such as network scanning, malware analysis, practical PenTesting, and intrusion detection—each catering to various industry needs. Structured to build on your foundational skills, these courses start with the basics and lead you to more advanced techniques, ensuring a well-rounded educational experience.

Each course features an average rating of at least 4.18 out of 5 stars and is taught by experienced professionals. These instructors bring real-world expertise and practical insights, making the learning process informative and engaging. Even better, its hands-on approach allows learners to apply theoretical knowledge in practical scenarios, enhancing their understanding and retention of the material.

Additionally, this bundle prepares students for several recognized certifications in the industry. These certifications, which are crucial for career advancement in cybersecurity, include CompTIA Security+, Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), CertNexus Cyber Secure Coder (CSC-110), and more. With detailed exam preparation materials in the bundle, learners can feel confident approaching these career-defining exams and getting the tools needed to pass successfully.

You can grab The Complete 2024 Penetration Testing and Ethical Hacking Certification Training Bundle for only $49.99 (reg. $351).

StackSocial prices subject to change.