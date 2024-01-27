We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

As the excitement builds for the big game, the anticipation of a thrilling showdown is matched only by the preparations to create the perfect viewing experience. Enter Costco, your gameday ally. From a delectable array of snacks and beverages to high-quality electronics, Costco stands as the one-stop destination to elevate your celebration. So, gear up, football enthusiasts, because Costco has what you need to make this game day an unforgettable event.

You can get a year-long Gold Star membership with a $20 Digital Costco Shop Card for $60 through Jan. 28 during a limited-time price drop.

Costco has earned its reputation as the go-to destination for bulk shopping, and it truly excels in making this practice both intelligent and budget-friendly. Buying in larger quantities means you save more on each item, cutting down your overall spending. Not only does this save you money, but it also means fewer trips to the store, adding convenience to your shopping routine.

In the US alone, there are over 500 warehouse locations, each packed to the roof with food items, clothing, toys and books, auto supplies, and so much more. In many of them, you will find an optical center, a pharmacy, a Costco Tire Center, a food court, and many other departments for your convenience.

If you’re not yet a Costco member or it’s been over a year since your last subscription lapsed, seize this chance for a year-long Gold Star membership. It provides practical bulk purchasing, exclusive deals, and discounts on groceries (not to mention free samples!), gas, prescriptions, and more, accompanied by a $20 for family shopping convenience. You will also receive a $20 Digital Costco Shop Card, upping the allure of an already exciting offer.

Get a Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership + $20 Digital Costco Shop Card on sale for $60 by Jan. 28, at 11:59 p.m. PST (no coupon required). Go team!

*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. Digital Costco Shop Cards are not accepted at Gas Stations, Car Washes, or Food Court Kiosks. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.