Stretch your budget and get a bonus $20 Digital Costco Shop Card with this 1-Year Gold Star Membership to Costco

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Imagine accessing a world of member-exclusive savings, premium brands, and convenient services under one roof. With the Costco Executive Gold Star Membership, that world is yours to explore. And for a limited time, new members can enjoy a $20 Digital Costco Shop Card just for joining!

Known for its top-notch products, Costco provides an extensive selection of items to satisfy any shopping list, making it an ideal choice for year-round purchases—no matter the occasion. Costco caters to various needs with a diverse range of products, including groceries, clothing, furniture, electronics, and more, with renowned brands such as KitchenAid, Dyson, and Kirkland Signature.

Beyond the immediate savings, value truly elevates the Costco experience. With various perks included in the Costco Gold Star Membership, you’ll get access to one free Household Card and access early shopping hours to beat the crowds. You’ll also be able to book your vacations via Costco Travel, enjoy online benefits, and stretch your dollar further with discounts on hotels, cruises, and other travel necessities.

Moreover, members can take advantage of Costco Pharmacies, Costco Optical, and Costco Hearing Aid Centers, accessing discounts on prescription drugs and a range of medical products. You’ll also get access to vehicle-centric services, such as the Costco Tire Center and Costco Gas Station, saving you time with fewer trips to other shops or stores. Boasting over 500 locations across the United States, Costco offers various services catering to the needs of its shoppers nationwide. The saving possibilities are endless!

The added $20 Digital Costco Shop Card* for new members is the icing on the cake. In the words of verified buyer Mike K., this bonus is an “Amazing deal – having the $20 Costco shop card thrown in sweetens this already great offer! Jump on this if you’re becoming a Costco member.”

Grab a Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership + $20 Digital Costco Shop Card today for only $60.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. Digital Costco Shop Cards are not accepted at Gas Stations, Car Washes, or Food Court Kiosks. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.

*Services are provided to Costco members by third parties.