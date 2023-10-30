This limited-time deal gets you a 1-year Costco Membership plus a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you want a little help stretching your budget during the holidays, try consolidating your shopping with Costco. For a limited time, you can get a Costco One-Year Gold Star Membership plus a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* for only $60.

Whether you’re just doing your regular shopping or stocking up for the holiday season, it can be tough to stick to a budget, but it might be easier if you only visit one location to get all your errands done.

There are over 500 Costco warehouses in the United States, and one of them could be your next go-to shopping destination for everything from groceries to gifts to home essentials and medicine. First, you need a membership, and you can get a Costco One-Year Gold Star Membership plus a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* for only $60.

See how you could stretch your budget by shopping at Costco

Stop by your local Costco warehouse to look through a wide selection of fresh produce, fresh baked goods, and more. Whether you need to search for affordable kitchen appliances or other home essentials, Costco may be the place to do it.

That’s not all you can do at a Costco warehouse. Visit the Costco Pharmacy, Costco Optical, and Costco Tire Center to see about picking up your prescription, getting new glasses, or even having brand-name tires installed while you shop.

The offerings don’t stop at the warehouse doors. If you don’t have time to shop in person, make sure to take a look at what’s available online. Your $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* could get your shopping started, but there’s a whole lot to see.

Start shopping at Costco

If you’re on the lookout for ways to make your budget last, Costco could be the place to be.

Get a Costco One-Year Gold Star Membership and a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* for $60.

Prices subject to change.

*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. Digital Costco Shop Cards are not accepted at Gas Stations, Car Washes, or Food Court Kiosks. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.