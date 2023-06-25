We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that demand for IT professionals is projected to continue growing much faster than the average for all other occupations. If you want to dip your toes into the highly in-demand (and well-paying) field, you can get started without a formal degree.

Jumpstart a career in the IT field, no degree required

CompTIA is one of the most widely-recognized certifications in the IT field. The company reports that more than a quarter of IT professionals don’t have a degree, and you won’t need one either if you can ace these certification exams.

This course bundle covers foundational topics and provides hands-on examples for the CompTIA A+ Core 1 and Core 2, Fundamentals+, PenTest+, CySA+, Security+, Project+, Cloud+, Cloud Essentials+, Server+, Network+, and CASP+ exams.

If you’re entirely new to the IT field, you could begin with Fundamentals+ and A+ courses to get general knowledge under your belt. These courses may teach you core IT concepts and terminology, as well as how to configure, maintain, and troubleshoot hardware and software.

From there, you can pick and choose which certifications you want to prepare for, depending on what part of the field you want to work in. If you’re interested in cybersecurity and penetration testing, you could prepare for PenTest+, or Cloud+ and Cloud Essentials+ if cloud engineering sounds more your speed.

Learn completely on your own terms

These courses were created by iducate (formerly iCollege), a company that has trained over 700,000 students. They strive to make IT education comprehensive, accessible, and affordable for students of all skill levels.

Just pay the one-time fee and get access to these 13 courses for life. That means you can take all the time you need to study material, and it’ll always be there to reference in the future.

