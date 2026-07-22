A $500 developer toolkit is currently hiding behind this $30 deal

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

TL;DR: Get Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2026 for $29.97 instead of $499.99 and build, test, debug, and collaborate from one professional Windows IDE. This deal ends July 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Every ambitious app begins as an empty file and a slightly unreasonable idea. Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2026 provides the tools to turn that blinking cursor into functional software, and it is currently available for $29.97, down from its regular price of $499.99.

That works out to roughly 94 percent off a professional, single-user license for one supported Windows computer.

Visual Studio combines code editing, testing, debugging, version control, and collaboration inside one integrated development environment. It supports projects involving .NET, C++, C#, Python, JavaScript, TypeScript, Blazor, and other commonly used technologies.

Its 64-bit architecture is built to handle larger solutions and demanding workloads. Developers can create Windows software, web applications, cloud services, games, and cross-platform projects targeting systems such as Android, iOS, and Linux.

Practical assistance comes from IntelliCode, which studies the context of your project to suggest lines, blocks, and potential refactors. It can reduce repetitive typing and boilerplate without pretending an algorithm should make every creative or technical decision for you.

Keep projects and teammates in sync

CodeLens displays details such as references, tests, authors, recent changes, and commit history directly inside the editor. Live Share allows collaborators to edit and debug together without requiring everyone to clone the repository or reproduce the same local setup.

The license supports one user and one compatible Windows device. Microsoft recommends at least 4GB of RAM, although 8GB or more is better suited to larger projects and multiple workloads.

For developers with a compatible setup, this is a substantial toolkit at a fraction of its usual price.

Get Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2026 for $29.97 (reg. $499.99) before the deal ends July 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

_

Stack Commerce

Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2026

See Deal