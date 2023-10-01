We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Turn the InCharge X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable into your sole cable to ensure your devices stay charged and pay only $16.97 (reg. $39) for a single cable or $39.99 (reg. $78) for a 2-pack.

The popularity of portable devices in our everyday routines has presented a dilemma: the need to maintain the charge of our various gadgets for uninterrupted use. Carrying different charging cables can be cumbersome, but the InCharge X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable presents an uncomplicated yet potent remedy for ensuring your devices remain powered up with a single cable. Only through Sept. 30, you can get one for just $16.97.

A versatile charging solution, InCharge X Max provides users with an ample 5-foot-long cable that has been carefully designed to provide ultimate durability and boasts greater mobility than its predecessor, the InCharge X. This means you can charge your iPhone, iPad, laptop, tablet, and more from any power source and at even greater distances.

Its standout 6-in-1 design supports USB to Lightning, USB to USB-C, USB to Micro-USB, USB-C to USB-C, USB-C to Lightning, and USB-C to Micro-USB connections, making it compatible with almost any device and flexible enough to keep all your gadgets ready to use. With charging capabilities of up to 100W and iPhone charging of up to 18W, the InCharge X Max offers ultra-fast charging for any busy lifestyle. The InCharge X Max is also not just a charging cable. It provides immediate data transfers with speeds of up to 480Mbps and plenty of power transfer support.

With its flexible compatibility and durable construction, it’s no wonder the multifaceted cable is receiving positive reviews from verified buyers, with one customer raving, “This is an excellent cable, fast as advertised, with chargers for the lightning and C ports in one. Here is the proof of this review—I am about to order several more to give as gifts!”

Snag a single InCharge X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable for just $16.97 (reg. $39) or an InCharge X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable 2-Pack for $39.99 (reg. $78).

