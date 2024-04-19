We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Designed for users who demand excellence and durability in their gear, the P80 Rechargeable Pocket Torch offers advanced features that set it apart in the crowded field of portable lighting solutions. Moreover, it’s now price-dropped to $39.97 for a limited time.

Boasting a mighty OSRAM P9 LED that releases up to 1,300 Lumens; the P80 provides the visibility you need in various levels of darkness. Choose from low, mid, high, or strobe outputs and quickly switch settings from each mode through a dual-side switch.

This illumination level is powerful enough to light up an entire campsite or illuminate distant objects. It is an essential tool for outdoor enthusiasts, emergency responders, and anyone needing reliable lighting in low-light conditions.

With an impressive average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars from verified buyers on Amazon, the P80’s durability has left a strong impression on users. Made from aerospace-grade 6061-T6 aluminum and reinforced with high-hardness nano-ceramic beads, the P80 is virtually indestructible and capable of even breaking glass in emergencies. The P80 stands ready to serve, regardless of the circumstance.

The P80’s sleek and compact design, measuring 5.90 inches long, makes it easy to store in your emergency kit or car storage space for quick access whenever necessary. A convenient LED battery level indicator also alerts you when it’s time to recharge. As a durable and waterproof tool, this flashlight lets you be prepared for unexpected weather forecasts, ensuring you’re equipped for any scenario.

The P80 Rechargeable 1,300 Lumen Pocket Torch is now $39.97 (reg. $59) through April 21 at 11:59 p.m., and no coupon code is required.

StackSocial prices subject to change.