The origins of the French press coffee maker can be traced as far back as a patent filed in 1852, and plunger coffee is still a popular method of brewing today. From an aesthetic perspective, connoisseurs can enjoy the pleasing sound of a kettle boiling on a stove before pouring hot water over coarsely ground beans in an attractive carafe. While this method requires a little more cleanup time than pour-over coffee made with a porcelain dripper, you can easily brew multiple cups that stay warm long enough for a refill in your glass or metal carafe. Tea drinkers can also use a French press to infuse and extract an elixir from loose tea leaves. Here’s how to find a press you’ll love.

Depending on how classic you like your coffee, and how clumsy you can be, the material of your French press may differ. Traditionally, French presses are made with glass, so you can watch your pour and strain. But if you’re hesitant to rely on fragile glass, there are steel options with double insulation to prevent the outside from becoming scalding hot. If you want the best of both worlds, try borosilicate glass, which is treated to make it more durable. Size: Are you brewing a single cup to sip with breakfast, or a few to share among family? Depending on the size of your household, you may want to consider a larger French press that can brew several cups at once. A standard cup of coffee is about 4 ounces, so you can adjust accordingly to the amount of people you want to serve.

Are you brewing a single cup to sip with breakfast, or a few to share among family? Depending on the size of your household, you may want to consider a larger French press that can brew several cups at once. A standard cup of coffee is about 4 ounces, so you can adjust accordingly to the amount of people you want to serve. Filtration: When it comes to French presses, not all filters are created equal. While they certainly beat your typical coffee machine with paper filters, some options have multiple layers of metal filtration to ensure no grounds escape into your mug. If you hate washing dishes, you’ll also want to look for a French press that has a dishwasher-safe filter.

Our Picks for the Best French Presses on Amazon

Top pick: Mueller French Press Double Insulated 310 Stainless Steel Coffee Maker

Most sophisticated Holds 34 ounces of your favorite brewed beverage in a sleek silver container, with a wide easy-pour spout and sturdy handle. You can also use this device to make cashew milk and hot chocolate. Mueller Austria BUY NOW

Runner up: Veken French Press Coffee Maker

Copper Details This pick comes with four filters for an ultra-fine cup of joe, but each can be individually removed by simply twisting off. Find what filtration works best for you and perfect your brew. Veken BUY NOW

Premium pick: Stanley French Press 48oz with Double Vacuum Insulation

Great for Camping This unique heavy-duty design holds more than enough java to wake you up for your next outdoor adventure and is made with durable stainless steel for long-lasting use. Stanley BUY NOW

Dishwasher Safe Features a carafe made from borosilicate glass with a BPA-free polypropylene base and holder in eye-catching scarlet. Stainless-steel filter and plunger. Bodum BUY NOW

