The largest peacetime maritime gathering in U.S. history comes to New York City

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In June 1776, New York City’s harbor was teeming with enemy ships. British Admiral Sir Richard Howe arrived with over 40 ships and 32,000 troops, ready to squash the American Revolution once and for all. While the American colonies did secure their independence years later, Howe’s forces helped lead the British to a decisive victory. One American soldier said that the harbor was so crammed with ships that he “thought all London was afloat.”

Now, 250 years later, the same waterways that the British Navy used to sail into New York Harbor and take the city will once again be full of white sails. However, this fleet arrives for a much more celebratory occasion. Roughly 80 ships from all over the world are gathering for Sail4th 250, the largest peacetime maritime gathering in United States history. Here is what you need to know.

What is Sail4th 250?

In honor of the semiquincentennial, historic tall ships, naval vessels, and aircraft will gather around New York City. The event traces its roots back to the first Operation Sail (OpSail) in 1964. OpSail has hosted five other tall ship gatherings to honor other watermark years in history, including the bicentennial (1976) and dawn of the new millennium (2000).

Roughly 80 ships from 46 countries including Argentina, Germany, the Dominican Republic, and Sweden are currently converging in and around New York Harbor. You can see where the ships are in real time using Aqua Map.

In addition, the event will feature an International Naval Review with 50 U.S. and allied warships and an International Aerial Review. During the Aerial Review, the Navy’s Blue Angels will lead a flyover of more than 100 aircraft.

What is the International Parade of Sail?

The event’s highlight will be the International Parade of Sail on July 4. Forty-eight Class A tall ships will sail 16 miles north up the Hudson River from the Verrazzano Bridge at the mouth of the Harbor up to the George Washington Bridge in northern Manhattan.

Ships participating in the parade come from several countries including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Germany, Peru, India, Italy, Monaco, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, and Uruguay.

Class B ships will sail down the East River on July 3. Class A ships will set sail during the International Parade of Sail in the Hudson River on July 4. Image: Map Courtesy of Sail4th 250

How can I watch the International Parade of Sail?

If you want a sneak peak, the smaller Class B ships will parade down the East River from Hell Gate Bridge to Gravesend Bay, Brooklyn on July 3. The Class B ships are typically traditionally rigged sloops and schooners.

The entire parade will be broadcast live on NBC and Telemundo beginning at 7 a.m. EDT on July 4. It can also be streamed on Peacock or NBC News NOW.

If you want to see the parade in person, TimeOut New York recommends watching from Hudson River Park & Battery Park in Manhattan and the New Jersey palisades. But come prepared for crowds and extreme heat. A heat wave is forecast to blanket the area beginning on July 1.

Can I see the ships in person without attending the parade?

Yes! From July 5 through July 7 several ships will be docked at piers across the area for free public tours. Ships will be docked at Southstreet Seaport and Sail City in Manhattan, Brooklyn Bridge Park in Brooklyn, and Stapleton Park in Staten Island.

Ship meet and greets will be from 12:00 p.m to 6:00 p.m. Sail4th 250 recommends booking reservations in advance due to high demand.