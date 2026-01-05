‘King of Silver Dollars’ coin could fetch over $1M at auction

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A 19th century coin widely considered to be “the King of Silver Dollars” is hitting the auction block next week as part of Heritage’s FUN US Coins Signature Auction. The Adams-Carter 1804 Class III Draped Bust dollar is one of only 16 known examples of the 1804 silver dollars.

The valuable silver coin is the undisputed headliner of the 38-item Presidio Collection that will be auctioned January 14-17.

“Presidio is an exceptional type coin collection that focuses on the popular 100 Greatest US Coins theme, and very impressive for both the rarity and quality of the lots,” Todd Imhof, Executive Vice President at Heritage Auctions, said in a statement. “The 1804 Class III Draped Bust dollar is one of the most famous trophies in all of U.S. numismatics and a coin that immediately will become a centerpiece in a new collection. Only the most accomplished numismatists in history have owned an 1804 dollar, and the Adams-Carter Class III was the coin chosen by the most prominent of them throughout history.”

Prominent collectors, including but not limited to Phineas Adams, Amon G. Carter Sr., Waldo Charles Newcomer, and Edward Howland Robinson Green have all owned this coin at various times. In 1941, numismatist B. Max Mehl said, “[i]n all of numismatics of the entire world…there never has been a single coin which was and is the subject of so much romance, interest, [and] comment,” in reference to this particular coin. It is expected to sell for over $1 million.

In addition to the King of Silver Dollars, the third-finest 1854-S Liberty Quarter Eagle, will also be up for auction. One of just 13 known examples, the 1854-S Liberty Quarter Eagle was created during the height of the California Gold Rush and during the early days of the San Francisco Mint. Of the 246 1854-S Liberty Quarter Eagles struck, most have disappeared over time.

To tell where in the United States a coin was minted, look for a small capital letter on the heads side of the coin. It will either have a D for Denver, P for Philadelphia, S for San Francisco, or W for West Point.

Stellas are four dollar gold coins. This particular coin is steeped in mystery. Image: Heritage Auctions Heritage Auctions

The auction will also feature items from The Costa Family Collection, Part II. The 76-lot collection includes several rare gold coins and stellas—or four dollar gold coins. Among the collection’s headliners is the 1880 Coiled Hair Stella. According to Heritage Auctions, it is “one the finest of only nine examples documented.” Not only is this four dollar coin rare, but it is a bit mysterious. Numerous questions remain about why it was made, when it was struck and for whom, and how many examples were produced.

Bidding sites and information on all of the items up for bid can be found here.