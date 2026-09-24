A treasure hunt for rare coins is coming to 4 American cities

A rare coin treasure hunt offering $40,000 in prizes is about to begin in four cities. Numismatics (the study or collection of currency) enthusiasts in and around Miami, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Boston can take part in Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Treasure Hunt 2026.

What is Treasure Hunt 2026?

The hunt is run by currency dealer Stack’s Bowers Galleries. Their team selected several well-known locations in each of the four cities participating in the hunt. Clues to find a hidden prize certificate will be posted on Instagram during that city’s designated five-day treasure hunt. The certificates will be hidden at a different location each day and the winner can bring them to the gallery to collect their prize.

The prizes will vary from city to city, but each gallery will be giving away $10,000 worth of numismatic collectibles, ranging from roughly $300 to a grand prize valued at around $3,500.

$40,000 in prizes will be hidden across four cities this October. Image: Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

Miami: October 6 through 10

The hunt will begin in Miami. From October 6 through 10, treasure hunters will have to scour the Magic City using their knowledge of the region’s rich history of shipwreck treasure. In 2025, 1,000 silver coins, five gold coins, and other gold artifacts were found off Florida’s Treasure Coast. The area is full of artifacts from a Spanish fleet that sank during a hurricane in 1715.

Philadelphia: October 13 through 17

Philadelphia is up next, from October 13 through 17. The City of Brotherly Love is the home to the United States Mint (1792), and many of today’s coins are still struck here. Quarters, dimes, or nickels made in Philadelphia will have a “P” on the coin’s reverse or tails side.

San Francisco: October 20 through 24

From there, it’s westward to San Francisco from October 20 through 24. No stranger to treasure hunts, knowledge of the 1849 Gold Rush should help. In 2024, a rare $20 double eagle gold coin made during the California Gold Rush sold for for $1.44 million—about 70,000 times its initial value

Boston: October 27 through 31

The final stop is Boston, October 27 through 31, closing the hunt in one of the oldest cities in the United States. A small silver coin that was struck in 17th century Boston and discovered in a 21st century cabinet sold for $2.5 million dollars in 2024.

How to participate

Participation in the treasure hunt is free and hunters can sign up for exclusive updates and early clues on Stacks Bowers website. You can also follow each individual gallery’s Instagram pages (Miami, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Boston) to receive clues.