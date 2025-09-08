A $1 million treasure hunt is underway in Canadian wilderness

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

An actual treasure chest filled with around $1 million in gold coins is hidden somewhere in Canada. However, the mystery isn’t tied to a centuries’ old pirate bounty or unsolved bank heist, however. These riches were instead intentionally hidden by a mining consortium to celebrate the country’s “rich mining heritage and spirit of adventure.”

“Like the prospectors before you, you’re chasing discovery–driven by grit, curiosity, and the pursuit of exploration,” reads the Great Canadian Treasure Hunt’s official website description.

Despite its complex, often problematic history, gold mining has been an integral industry in Canada for centuries, and remains the nation’s most valuable mined commodity. In 2023, gold mining yielded 196,000 tons of the resource, generating about $10.9 billion in revenue. Apart from its status as a luxury item, gold is integral across multiple industries for its electrical conductivity and resistance to corrosion.

Although gold exists in all 10 provinces, around 70 percent of it is concentrated in Ontario and Quebec. This is owed to the “Canadian Shield,” a gigantic region of Precambrian igneous and metamorphic rock that blankets most of eastern and central Canada.

The 217 one-ounce coins in the Great Canadian Treasure Hunt probably won’t end up in a scientific satellite or particle accelerator. At the very least, it will take some time before they’re claimed, as the grand prize is tucked away somewhere on publicly accessible land in a country that encompasses about 3.5 million square miles.

The full poem posted on the Great Canadian Treasure Hunt’s website. Credit: Great Canadian Treasure Hunt

But adventurers aren’t flying blind on their quest. A series of monthly hints released over the next year will help them chart the course. The “master clue” consists of a 13-stanza poem referencing a phoenix, “zinc-toned waters,” and “sunken whispers,” among many other pointers. An additional clue was released on September 3, and reads:



Though crystal clear and calm it seems,

This mirror hides more than it gleams.

A single step may seal your fate,

Best not disturb the water’s state.

There are a few things to keep in mind before dusting off your pickaxe and heading into the wilderness. For one, the hunt is restricted to Canadian citizens. And if you are clever enough to track down the treasure, don’t expect the need to arrange a way to haul back a bunch of gold. The chest itself instead contains an alphanumeric code similar to a lottery ticket that will serve as proof of your success, after which you can claim your riches.

Unlike authentic lost treasure, the prize won’t simply remain missing until someone finds it. According to the contest’s guidelines, the reward is forfeited if it isn’t located by December 31, 2026.