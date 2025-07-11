Neolithic moms decorated baby carriers with dog teeth

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Preparation work for a high-voltage powerline project in eastern Germany has revealed a very unexpected archeological find: the gravesites of multiple women and infants dating back nearly 4,500 years. While somber, their remains and burial goods are helping experts better understand class, gender, and parenting dynamics of late Neolithic society known as the Corded Ware Culture.

The discoveries are located near Krauschwitz, a small village about 53 miles northeast of Dresdeb. The site is one of multiple currently overseen by the country’s State Office for Heritage Management and Archaeology of Saxony-Anhalt. According to their announcement on July 9, archeological teams have already identified numerous ancient burials along the 105-mile SuedOstLink electrical grid route. However, none of them compared to the rare artifacts found close to Krauschwitz.

The remains of a person from 4500 BCE lie on the ground at the excavation sites of the current archaeological excavations by the Saxony-Anhalt State Office for the Preservation of Monuments and Archaeology. Archaeological investigations are being carried out in advance on the future South-East Link power line. CREDIT: Bodo Schackow/picture alliance via Getty Images. picture alliance

Researchers are particularly astounded by the remains of leather bags intricately decorated with drilled dog teeth. Although the organic material decomposed long ago, the dental adornments remained arranged in overlapping patterns similar to roofing shingles. Archaeologists estimate each bag measured 11.8 inches by 7.9 inches, and featured as many as 350 teeth, usually sourced from dogs similar to today’s Small Münsterländer pointers. The artisanry required to craft each satchel implies that their owners were elite women in their communities. Their placement in relation to each body also suggests the bags were worn slung around the front torso. However, many of these bags weren’t empty at the time of their burial.

In multiple cases, archeologists discovered infant bones either inside or near a woman’s bag. In one instance, a bag was in the grave of a woman who died during pregnancy, which researchers believe indicates the baby carriers were “personal, non-inheritable belongings.” Some of the infants’ heads and limbs were also found wrapped in scarf-like textiles. These sashes included even more embroidered teeth, usually molars, possibly to function as protective wear for the babies. Taken altogether, the bags were likely both ceremonial and practical for their wearers. Today, they speak to both the harsh environment of the time, as well as the care that went into honoring the dead.

Archeologists also discovered older burial mounds from the Baalberg Culture dating to around 4000 BCE. These structures were built from trapezoidal wooden frames, then covered in loess—silt-sized sediment formed from wind-blown dust. The repeated use of the area as resting places for the deceased speaks to a longtime sense of reverence and community among the region’s ancient peoples.

A 20-person team will continue working on-site through the end of July to excavate and conserve additional artifacts. From there, the items will be further examined and likely displayed in museums. Once completed, the SuedOstLink power line will stand atop these locations—a symbol of humanity’s technological advancements above ancient, poignant evidence of community and family.