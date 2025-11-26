A 1,000-pound geode, mosasaur skeleton, and head to auction

Fossils, purple geodes, and more are hitting the auction block during Heritage’s Nature & Science Auction on December 2.
“This is an exceptional event, with every lot from the same consignor,” Craig Kissick, Heritage’s Vice President of Nature & Science said in a statement. “Collections like this, with this level of both quality and variety, rarely reach the collecting market. From fossils to meteorites, and minerals to lapidary arts, this auction has treasures that will appeal to collectors of all kinds.”
Read about some of the upcoming auction’s highlights below. (Click to expand images to full screen.)
Additional images and information about all lots in this auction can be found here. Bidding begins on Tuesday December 2 at 10:50 a.m. CST.
