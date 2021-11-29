Trying to buy workout equipment last year was an exercise in frustration. Supplies have recovered, however, and you can finally get the stuff you want in your home gym. The deals span everything from commercial grade cardio machines to workout watches meant to help track your fitness and progress.

As with all Cyber Monday deals, if you see something that you want to add to your home gym, don’t hesitate when it comes to purchasing. These deals only last until they sell out, which means you could miss it by just a few minutes if you’re slow on the add-to-cart action.

Here are some of the most appealing deals on exercise equipment this Cyber Monday.

NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle Check Price

At $1,499, this certainly isn’t the cheapest device out there, but this iFit-connected ride provides a complete workout that involves pedaling along with other exercises that happen out of the saddle. It even offers live classes if you prefer a real-time experience. I reviewed it last year and it’s a great piece of home workout gear.

Echelon Smart Connect Fitness Bikes $849 (Was $1,199)

Myx II Plus connected exercise bike up to $450 off

LifePro FlexStride Plus Blue Under Desk Elliptical Trainer $150 (Was $269)

TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller $48 (Was $66)

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell $119 ($199)

PR1000 Home Gym $499 (Was $799)

Bowflex Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike Series $899 (Was $1,499)

NordicTrack T Series Treadmills $454 (Was $699)

Up to 40 percent off Garmin fitness watches

Up to 44 percent off Zepp and Amazfit smart watches

Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless fitness earbuds $150 (Was $250)

MKHS Silent Magnetic Resistance Indoor Cycling Bike $199 (Was $329)