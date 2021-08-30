Let the days of focusing only on the number on a scale be gone! Nowadays, it’s common knowledge that being healthy is much more than body weight alone. In 2021, the technology in smart bathroom scales—Bluetooth and WiFi capabilities galore—provide a holistic and comprehensive glance into your wellbeing. Stepping on the scale can show not only your current weight, but it can tell you about your various important health metrics like body water composition, muscle mass, BMI, and more. Here are some of the most accurate and user-friendly bathroom scales on the market today.

Things to keep in mind when looking for the best bathroom scale

The best bathroom scales let you check many important health metrics without visiting the doctor’s office. While some functionality may differ scale to scale, the majority will give you a quantitative view of your:

Body weight

Body water percentage

Muscle mass

Body mass index

Bone mass

So consider which of these (or other) metrics are most important to you, and ensure that they are covered on the scale you intend to buy.

Also be sure to hone in on which type of technology best fits your needs: Bluetooth, WiFi, both? This will go hand in hand with the compatibility of health monitoring apps you may like to use, such as Fitbit or Garmin.

Next, think about whether you want a scale that you can plug in or is battery-powered and rechargeable. Also, how many individuals do you want to use the scale while still maintaining accuracy and consistency? Finally, how much do you want to spend?

Best bathroom scales that track you over time

Most scales on today’s market are inherently smart, meaning that they feature Bluetooth or WiFi connectivity. This allows you to sync your smart scale’s quantitative data to your favorite health and wellness apps. If you’re a Garmin user, for example, make sure that your bathroom scale will sync up with Garmin. Same story with Fitbit, Strava, Apple Health, and other apps.

By streamlining the process and allowing for easy connectivity between your smartwatch and your scale, you’ll be one step closer to achieving such goals. The following are some of our picks for the best smart scale.

Best bathroom scale overall: Fitbit Aria 2 WiFi Smart Scale

A Worthy Investment Fitbit’s Aria 2 is one of the most advanced, accurate, and easy-to-use bathroom scales out there. Fitbit Check Price

Coming from one of the most reputable brands in the health and fitness sector, the Aria 2 will track and automatically sync your weight, BMI, lean mass, and body fat percentage to your Fitbit app. When connected to your WiFi network, you’ll see gorgeous graphs and charts that reflect your progress to date. The scale can successfully recognize up to eight users while maintaining the privacy of their data. This scale also provides an easy quick-start guide using your phone’s Bluetooth.

Best mobile-integrated bathroom scale: FitTrack Dara Smart BMI Digital Scale

Precise Technology Get granular with 17 different metrics tracked by this bathroom scale and integrated app. FITTRACK Check Price

FitTrack has an integrated app for both IOS and Android which allows users to track the progress of their body health indicators and also set weigh-in reminders. The FitTrack Dara Smart BMI Scale provides 17 comprehensive measurements from BMI and BMR to hydration and protein amount in under 20 seconds. Plus, the scale includes a range of modes such as athlete and infant, which increases effectiveness for different types of users.

Best bathroom scale for additional tracking

While a weight and BMI scale, hydration monitor, and other tools are important measures of your health, you may also want to keep tabs specifically on your cardiac health over time, which some smart scales enable you to do so in conjunction with an app.

Best to monitor heart rate: Wyze Smart Scale

High-Quality Design This model also lets you track your heart rate. WYZE Check Price

Seattle-based Wyze creates products that are technologically advanced and available at a price point that’s accessible to all. The Wyze Smart Scale measures and monitors 12 health metrics for a comprehensive view of your health and wellness. It features a crisp LED display on a super sleek, black-and-white base, and syncs to all the popular fitness apps. Plus, Wyze has its own linked app which goes above and beyond many of its competitors by including heart-rate tracking, which you can monitor over time.

Bathroom scales that fit your bathroom decor

While bathroom scales are meant to provide a practical function—weight and fitness tracking —they can still look cool. Most smart bathroom scales are made with a contemporary glass top and a simple digital display that look sleek and elegant. The following are two great options of bathroom scales that would complement the decor of your bathroom.

Best sleek bathroom scale: Fitbit Aria Air Smart Scale

Effortless Simplicity Weighing just under 4 pounds, this sleek digital bathroom scale comes in black and white to fit the decor of a modern home. Fitbit Check Price

Fitbit’s Aria Air is the answer to a no-nonsense, fully functional smart scale. With wireless connectivity via Bluetooth, you’ll have an easy set-up and automatic syncing of updated metrics and trends to your Fitbit app dashboard. Multiple users can track their progress through easy-to-read graphs when their phone is connected to the scale. And the digital display system is designed to simply display your numbers.

Scales for multiple users

If you live with other people, an accurate scale can track metrics for the whole family. Some come with settings that allow users to keep the information private. And you can also keep tabs on your pet with some of the best bathroom scales.

Best for families: Etekcity Scale for Body Weight

Wide-Ranging This scale lets you keep tabs on the growth of kids and pets. Etekcity Check Price

The Etekcity Scale uses BIA technology and four high-precision sensors that result in highly accurate measurements. You can track your progress, sync your data, and create unlimited profiles for friends and family. Plus, the Etekcity features a Baby Mode in which you can watch your little ones (or even pets) grow over time!

Best bathroom scale on a budget

If you’re looking to get your fitness and wellbeing on track, but don’t want to make a huge investment in your first piece of equipment, there are plenty of high-caliber and all-encompassing bathroom scales that are friendly on the wallet. These scales still come with smart features but go easy on your wallet.

Best budget bathroom scale: RENPHO Body Fat Scale

Great Value This scale comes with precision sensors and can hold up to 396 pounds, RENPHO Check Price

If you’re looking to get granular with your metrics, the RENPHO Body Fat Scale features auto calibration and high-precision sensors that measure in increments of 0.2 pounds. It comes with an elegant LED screen that clearly shows body weight digits. This scale works with the ENPHO app, available in the App Store, Google Play, and also on the Apple Watch. This app can connect via Bluetooth 4.0 and above, and helps you to stay motivated and reach your goals, monitor your historical statistics, and track daily, weekly, and monthly fitness progress.

FAQs

Q: What do you look for in a smart scale? If you’re considering buying a smart scale, you should look into the biometrics available (BMI, BMR, bone mass, muscle mass, etc), the scale’s ability to sync over WiFi and Bluetooth, its compatibility with major fitness apps (like Garmin, Fitbit, and Strava), design (does it come with an easy-to-read LED screen?), and finally, cost. Q: Are smart scales worth the money? Smart scales are absolutely worth the money as long as you are consistent in using one. Think about your reasoning for buying a scale. Do you want to lose weight? Gain muscle? Monitor your bone mass and heart rate over time? Decide and commit to one scale aligned with one fitness app that will help you record and keep tabs on your progress.

Q: What type of scale is most accurate? Most smart scales use bioelectric impedance analysis (BIA) technology that are designed with sensors and electrodes to assess your body mass with accuracy. It’s always a good idea to read a few reviews and gain a comprehensive understanding of which scales are most consistent with their accuracy, but the ones listed in this article are all excellent options.

Final word on best bathroom scale

Whether you’re looking to buy a new bathroom scale for weight loss or other fitness goals, making the decision to buy the best scale for you is an important first step to reach them. When all is said and done, you’re the one in charge of your future—you’ve got to put in the hard work to reach your objectives. But the best bathroom scale can help you get there quicker.