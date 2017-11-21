12 host and hostess gifts that will save you this holiday season

You're a grown-up, so you know you should bring holiday hosts a nice gift. But that doesn't mean you know what to buy them. Here's an assortment of gifts for your host or hostess that might make up for all the mud you track into their house. Note: this article was originally published at this time last year. We've updated it to make sure the best products are represented.

An oil diffuser Everybody wants their home to feel like a spa. Amazon Buy Now!

This oil diffuser will fit in with pretty much anyone's home decor and mask pretty much anyone's weird smells. $22 on Amazon.

A cashmere throw Winter is the snuggly season. Williams-Sonoma Buy Now!

Aspire to be as warm, classy, and unassuming a houseguest as this beautiful blanket. $249 on Williams-Sonoma.

Just tell us if you've ever heard of anything so damn luxurious as whipped soap. What does it even mean? Only good things. This stuff looks like the electric blue frosting on an ice cream cake and feels just as delicious. Luckily, it smells like the ocean—or else you might accidentally eat some. These start at $7 on Etsy, and come in lots of other colors and scents.

Candles all year Burn, baby, burn. Cratejoy Buy Now!

Tired: giving your host a candle. Wired: giving your host a candle subscription. The Monthly Burn box starts at $19 on Cratejoy.

Amazon Dot A good guest always listens. Amazon Buy Now!

The tiniest iteration of the Amazon Echo is a remarkably affordable entry into the smart home trend. Let them know you're always thinking of them by giving them a robot assistant that's always listening. $50 on Amazon.

Coasters Don't you dare leave a ring on their credenza. Etsy

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a single man in possession of a good coffee table must be in want of some coasters. And, let's be real, even your most super duper responsible adult friends might still be letting guests set their glasses on the furniture unprotected. A set of classy coasters says "I care for your furniture as if it were my own." These start at $15 for a pair on Etsy.

Build a terrarium Do it your own dang self. West Elm Buy Now!

It's not rocket science: Buy a pretty container, load it up with dirt and activated charcoal, plant some succulents, throw in a decorative rock or twelve, and you've got yourself a gorgeous terrarium. You can always buy a glass bowl at your local craft store, but to make your host gift a little classier start with something like this planter from West Elm. Starting at $44.

Recchiuti Confections’s Black Box has been voted best chocolate box by The Sweethome two years running. It looks classy and tastes good, and your hosts will probably open the box while you're still visiting. Everybody wins. $45 from Recchiuti.

Wines An old standby for good reason. Mouth Foods Buy Now!

It's not just a white wine trio: it's an indie white wine trio. If you're not sure whether this year's holiday party is BYOB, you can hedge your bets by bringing delicious libations that double as a gift for your gracious hosts. $98 on Mouth Foods

Fancy treats Or you could eat them all on the drive. Mouth Foods Buy Now!

The best guest bring snacks. There's just one question: are you a great guest or the greatest guest? Starting at $87 on Mouth Foods

Bugs Not slimy. Definitely satisfying. Chirps Buy Now!

If your friends seem way too down-to-earth for a fancy gift basket, consider getting them to eat some bugs. It's hella good for the environment (and super tasty), but the real draw of this particular gift is that you'll probably end up eating them together (built-in party activity!) and talking about it for hours afterwards. Snag some Cricket Chirps for $4 on Think Geek.