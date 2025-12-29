Start your 2026 Resolutions with a lifetime membership to Rosetta Stone’s language learning program for just $149

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Learning a new language is a very common resolution. It’s useful, stimulating, and can even be fun if you choose the right method. Right now, Rosetta Stone has discounted its lifetime memberships, which means you can pay once and learn forever. You don’t have to wait for the ball to drop to get started, either. These deals are live right now.

What is on sale and how the plans differ

On the deal page, Rosetta Stone is highlighting three main options for individual learners. Here is the plain-English breakdown.

Plan Best for What you get 12-month subscription (single language) Learning for an upcoming trip, a school requirement, or a realistic year-long goal Full access for one language for 12 months, across web and mobile Lifetime access (single language) You know your target language and want to go at your own pace without renewal reminders One-time purchase for lifetime access to one language Lifetime Unlimited Languages (all 25 languages) Households, language dabblers, frequent travelers, and anyone who cannot pick just one One-time purchase for lifetime access to all 25 languages on one account

How Rosetta Stone actually teaches

Rosetta Stone is at its best when you want strong fundamentals: recognizing what you are hearing, building vocabulary that sticks, and getting your mouth used to producing unfamiliar sounds. The platform’s Dynamic Immersion lessons are designed to keep you thinking in the language instead of constantly translating back to English.

It also leans hard into pronunciation. TruAccent, Rosetta Stone’s speech-recognition tool, listens to how you say words and phrases and gives immediate feedback so you can correct your accent early—before you accidentally train yourself into saying everything wrong with confidence.

What is included inside the app

Dynamic Immersion lessons that build comprehension through context and repetition, not translation-first memorization.

that build comprehension through context and repetition, not translation-first memorization. TruAccent pronunciation feedback that scores your speech and nudges you toward clearer, more native-sounding delivery.

that scores your speech and nudges you toward clearer, more native-sounding delivery. Stories read by native speakers, so you can practice listening comprehension in a more real-world format.

read by native speakers, so you can practice listening comprehension in a more real-world format. Phrasebook for practical travel and everyday situations (ordering food, asking directions, basic small talk).

for practical travel and everyday situations (ordering food, asking directions, basic small talk). Cross-device access on web and mobile so you can do a quick lesson on your phone and pick up later on a laptop.

If you want live instruction, Rosetta Stone also offers Live Lessons taught by native speakers, but availability varies by language and it is not the core of every plan—think of it as conversation practice you can add when you are ready to use what you have learned out loud.

All 25 languages included with Unlimited Languages

Arabic

Chinese (Mandarin)

Dutch

English (American)

English (British)

Farsi (Persian)

French

German

Greek

Hebrew

Hindi

Irish

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Latin

Polish

Portuguese (Brazil)

Russian

Spanish (Latin America)

Spanish (Spain)

Swedish

Tagalog (Filipino)

Turkish

Vietnamese

Which plan should you choose

Pick 12 months if you are testing whether Rosetta Stone fits your routine, or you have a deadline (a trip, a relocation, an exam, a new set of in-laws). It is the lowest-commitment way to get full access and see if you will actually keep showing up.

Pick lifetime for one language if you know exactly what you want to learn and you hate subscriptions. This is the set-it-and-forget-it option for Spanish, French, German, and the other big ones you will realistically practice for years.

Pick lifetime Unlimited Languages if you want maximum flexibility. It is the best fit for households (multiple people, multiple goals), travelers who bounce between destinations, or anyone who wants to stack skills over time—learn the basics of one language now, start another later, then circle back when you are ready to level up.

If you want the deal, you can find the discounted plans here: Rosetta Stone language learning deals.