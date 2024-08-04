Make your house a smart home for less than dinner

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Your home could be smarter than you (no offense). Sleep like a baby while your custom security system watches over your house, wake up to lights that gently brighten the room, and walk into the kitchen where your coffee is already brewing. But how?

By turning your passion for computers into a knack for building projects with Raspberry Pi. Ever heard of it? It’s a single-board computer that you can use to create home automation projects or robots. But you need some know-how first. Start with this 10-course EDU bundle for $29.99 (reg. $250).

Build your dream smart home one step at a time

You should begin with the Raspberry Pi for Beginners: Complete Course to set up your computer board and learn how to program with Python. Once you learn how to create applications with Arduino, it’s game on.

Follow along with courses that show you how to build a smart security camera, an automated dustbin, or an app that can detect a fake ID. These help you learn the tools and techniques you need before creating your own projects, and we bet you have cooler ideas than those. Maybe something like…

A version of Siri that controls every aspect of your home.

A face recognition door lock that only lets friends and family inside.

Automated curtains that open at sunrise and close at sunset.

Trying to teach yourself Raspberry Pi through Reddit threads, where you’ll be guessing and copying and pasting code snippets from others, isn’t as fun as learning to build projects from scratch with these courses. It’ll be like being back in school, but fun.

DIY your dream smart home with these Raspberry Pi online courses at $29.99 (reg. $250)—that’s just $3 apiece.

