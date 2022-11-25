The best generator Black Friday deals
These portable power packs can save you in a home emergency or a long off-grid adventure.
A solar generator can save your bacon in a variety of situations. Whether it’s a storm that takes your power out while you’re actually cooking bacon or a long camping trip that really threatens to put a damper on your Nintendo Switch playing, these portable power packs can provide essential energy to power just about anything.
Now, on Black Friday, you can save hundreds of dollars on everything from compact generators meant to power a few small devices to massive power storage that can keep you camping in comfort for days or even weeks (with help from solar charging). Here are some of the outstanding Black Friday solar generator deals worth jumping on right now.
A note: Many of the deals offered on Amazon require you to click a box to “apply a coupon,” so make sure you do that before checkout in order to get the discount you deserve.
Goal Zero solar generators
- Goal Zero Yeti 3000X Portable Power Station, 2982-Watt-Hour Portable Lithium-Battery Emergency Power Station $3,039 (was $3,799)
- Goal Zero Yeti 6000X Portable Power Station, Portable Lithium-Battery Emergency Power Station $5,199 (was $6,499)
- Goal Zero Yeti 1000 Core Portable Power Station, 1,000 W, Solar-Powered Generator $899 (was $1,099)
Champion Generators
- Champion Power Equipment 4500-Watt Dual Fuel RV Ready Portable Inverter Generator $989 (was $1,359)
- Champion Power Equipment 100520 8750-Watt DH Series Open Frame Inverter, Electric Start $1,049 (was $1,099)
Bluetti battery generators
- BLUETTI Portable Power Station EB55, 537Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $399 (was $499)
- BLUETTI Portable Power Station EB3A, 268Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $209 (was $349)
- BLUETTI Portable Power Station AC200MAX, 2048Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $1,599 (was $2,099)
- BLUETTI Solar Generator EB55 with PV120 Solar Panel Included, 537Wh Portable Power Station $799 (was $899)
- BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 and B300 External Battery Module $2,999 (was $3,899)
- BLUETTI Solar Generator AC200P with 350W Solar Panel Included, 2000Wh Portable Power Station $2,049 (was $2,399)
- BLUETTI Solar Generator EB3A with PV120 Solar Panel Included $499 (was $599)
- BLUETTI Solar Generator EB3A with PV200 Solar Panel Included $729 (was $799)
Jackery battery generators
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 $299 (was $349)
- Jackery Solar Generator 1000, 1002Wh Capacity with 2x SolarSaga 100W Solar Panels $1646
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240, 240Wh Backup Lithium Battery $180 (was $299)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500, 518Wh Outdoor Solar Generator Mobile Lithium Battery Pack $424 (was $599)
- Jackery Solar Generator 2000 PRO 2160Wh Capacity with 2X Solar Panels $3,299 (was $3,599)
- Jackery Solar Generator 2000 PRO 2160Wh Capacity with 1X Solar Panel $2,098 (was $2,498)
- Jackery Explorer 2000 PRO Portable Power Station, 2160Wh Capacity $1,750 (was $2,099)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 1500, 1534Wh Portable Generator $1,499 (was $1,699)
- Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro Portable Power Station, Solar Generator $999 (was $1,099)
Ecoflow portable power stations
- EF ECOFLOW DELTA Max (2000) Portable Power Station $1,599 (was $2,099)
- EF ECOFLOW DELTA Pro Portable Home Battery(LiFePO4), 3.6KWh Expandable Portable Power Station $3,199 (was $3,699)
- EF ECOFLOW DELTA 2 Portable Power Station, 1024Wh LiFePO4 Battery $1,300 (was $1,649)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station DELTA, UPS Power Supply 1260Wh Battery Pack $899 (was $1,399)
- EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator DELTA 1260Wh with 160W Solar Panel $1,199 (was $1,499)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station RIVER 2 Max, 512Wh LiFePO4 Battery $420 (was $599)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station RIVER 2, 256Wh LiFePO4 Battery $220 (was $299)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station RIVER 2 Max, 512Wh LiFePO4 Battery/ 1 Hour Fast Charging, Up To 1000W Output Solar Generator $420 (was $599)
Other solar generator deals
- Portable Power Station 300W, GRECELL 288Wh Solar Generator with 60W USB-C PD Output $145 (was $219)
- HOWEASY Portable Power Station, 330W (Peak 380W) Solar Generator $199 (was $269)
- Geneverse Solar Generator For Homes (1000-2000W) $1,780 (was $2,598)