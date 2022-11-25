The best Black Friday fitness deals
Short on cash but not motivation? No sweat with these great deals on smartwatches, home gym equipment, and more.
Fitness equipment can be an expensive investment if you’re looking for a tricked-out treadmill or the latest smartwatch. Fortunately, some of the best equipment around is steeply discounted for Black Friday. You can save more than $1,000 on a treadmill, or hundreds on a seriously rugged smartwatch. At these prices, this inventory is sure to go fast, so check out a few highlights alongside our curated selection of the best Black Friday fitness deals below and make sure to take advantage of them while you can.
The best Black Friday smartwatch and wearables deals
Garmin fenix 6S Pro, Premium Multisport GPS Watch $339.47 (was $599.99)
If you’ve got a serious skier or a mountain climber on your list, the Garmin fenix 6S Pro is an excellent choice. This rugged smartwatch comes with maps for more than 2,000 ski resorts around the world, plus sophisticated GPS, global satellite tracking, a gyroscope, and barometric altimeter. The watch will also keep tabs on critical health metrics at high altitudes, such as heart rate and oxygen levels. The battery lasts anywhere from 9 to 34 days, and its display is always-on in the sun and comes in stainless steel, titanium, or with a carbon coating that’s as hard as a diamond.
- Garmin Vivoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch $179.99 (Was $329.99)
- Garmin Instinct Rugged Outdoor Watch $159.17 (Was $249.99)
- Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 45mm] Smart Watch $379.99 (Was $429.99)
- Google Pixel Watch Android Smartwatch $299.00 (Was $349.99)
- Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker $69.95 (Was $99.95)
- Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker $99.95 (Was $149.95)
- Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch $149.95 (Was $229.95)
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, $149.00 (Was $349.99)
- Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) $149.00 (Was $279.99)
- Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker $49.00 (Was $99.95)
The best Black Friday fitness equipment & home gym deals
Bowflex Treadmill 22 $2,499.00 (was $3,599.00)
Putting in some serious miles on the treadmill is a lot more pleasant when you have something fun to watch. The Bowflex Treadmill 22 lets you stream Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and more from its HD touchscreen. You can also virtually globetrot on 50 routes around the world. A Bluetooth wireless armband and speakers complete the experience. And you can crank up the resistance up to 20 percent or run up to 12 mph.
- NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle $899 (Was $1,499)
- Original Peloton Bike | Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike $1,145.00 (Was $1,445.00)
- Schwinn Fitness IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike $799.00 ($1,199.00)
- Hydrow Rowing Machine $1,994.99 (Was $2,494.99)
- NordicTrack Commercial 14.9 Elliptical $1,599.99 (Was $1,799.99)
- Schwinn Recumbent Bike $549 (Was $599)
- Darchen Mini-Trampoline for Adults $87.99 (Was $117.99)
- Sunny Health and Fitness Pro Indoor Cycling Bike $222.70 (Was $299.00)
- Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells (Pair) $349.00 (Was $549.00)
- Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell Stand with Media Rack $129.00 (Was $229.00)
- Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell $119.00 (Was $199.99)
- Bowflex Xceed Home Gym $649.00 (Was $999.99)
- Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench $249.00 (Was $499.00)
- PROGEAR 1300 Adjustable and Foldable 12 Position Heavy-Duty Weight Bench $98.64 (Was $118.64)
- Gold’s Gym Classic Weightlifting Wrist Wrap Gloves, Medium/Large $7.99 (Was $12.73)
- Tru Grit Fitness 20 lb Rubber Hex Dumbbell $17.47 (Was $19.97)
The best Black Friday fitness accessory deals
Bose Sport Wireless Earbuds $129.00 (was $149.00)
Listening to music or a riveting podcast can help the miles pass by easier—unless you’re constantly fumbling with your headphones. Bose’s Sport Wireless Earbuds solve this problem with three sizes of earbuds for a custom fit. With an IXP4 rating, they’re also water- and sweat-resistant. These earbuds are designed with Bose’s signature high-quality audio and touch controls that make answering calls or adjusting volume a cinch. Plus, these earbuds have a long battery life of up to 5 hours if you’re up for the challenge.
- Garmin Edge GPS Cycling/Bike Computer $149.99 (Was $199.99)
- Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap $34.09 (Was $49.95)
- Manduka Pro Yoga Mat $101.26 (Was $129.00)
- Theragun Elite Massage Gun $298 (Was $399)