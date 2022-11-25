We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Fitness equipment can be an expensive investment if you’re looking for a tricked-out treadmill or the latest smartwatch. Fortunately, some of the best equipment around is steeply discounted for Black Friday. You can save more than $1,000 on a treadmill, or hundreds on a seriously rugged smartwatch. At these prices, this inventory is sure to go fast, so check out a few highlights alongside our curated selection of the best Black Friday fitness deals below and make sure to take advantage of them while you can.

The best Black Friday smartwatch and wearables deals

If you’ve got a serious skier or a mountain climber on your list, the Garmin fenix 6S Pro is an excellent choice. This rugged smartwatch comes with maps for more than 2,000 ski resorts around the world, plus sophisticated GPS, global satellite tracking, a gyroscope, and barometric altimeter. The watch will also keep tabs on critical health metrics at high altitudes, such as heart rate and oxygen levels. The battery lasts anywhere from 9 to 34 days, and its display is always-on in the sun and comes in stainless steel, titanium, or with a carbon coating that’s as hard as a diamond.

The best Black Friday fitness equipment & home gym deals

Putting in some serious miles on the treadmill is a lot more pleasant when you have something fun to watch. The Bowflex Treadmill 22 lets you stream Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and more from its HD touchscreen. You can also virtually globetrot on 50 routes around the world. A Bluetooth wireless armband and speakers complete the experience. And you can crank up the resistance up to 20 percent or run up to 12 mph.

The best Black Friday fitness accessory deals

Listening to music or a riveting podcast can help the miles pass by easier—unless you’re constantly fumbling with your headphones. Bose’s Sport Wireless Earbuds solve this problem with three sizes of earbuds for a custom fit. With an IXP4 rating, they’re also water- and sweat-resistant. These earbuds are designed with Bose’s signature high-quality audio and touch controls that make answering calls or adjusting volume a cinch. Plus, these earbuds have a long battery life of up to 5 hours if you’re up for the challenge.