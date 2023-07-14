We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’re looking to cook outdoors fast, you’ll want to snag a camping grill. Sure, cooking on a fire is fun, but it does require its own gear to make it possible (hello, mountain pie makers). And it also means you have to build a fire to get food going—that’s not always possible, depending on the weather. You also get consistent results when cooking on a camp grill. It’s also worth mentioning that cooking on a camp grill is easier than cooking with fire: simply light the fuel and get to scrambling those eggs. The best camping grills give you an easy way to cook breakfast, lunch, and dinner without having to fight the fire.

How we chose the best camping grills

We primarily focused on propane, gas, and charcoal grills, since you may not have access to electricity out in the wild (unless you’re also lugging along a solar generator). If you decide to go electric, consider packing one of the best solar generators to power your grill. Size, weight, and grilling area were also major considerations—you don’t want to have too small a cooking surface for a large meal. We also looked at reviews and recommendations and tested some of these grills on our own camping adventures.

The best camping grills: Reviews & Recommendations

If stocking up on freeze-dried camping food isn’t your jam, consider whipping up a meal you made yourself with the best camping grills. All of our picks are solid options that you’ll be happy purchasing. It’s worth mentioning that if you’re going to bring food to cook, you’ll need a good cooler for camping to keep everything fresh.

Specs

Weight: 46.67 lbs.

46.67 lbs. Dimensions: ‎30.25 x 19.19 x 16.13 inches

‎30.25 x 19.19 x 16.13 inches Grilling area: 285 square inches

285 square inches Fuel type: Propane

Pros

Multiple burners

Steady cooking

Large grilling area

Cons

Heavy

Say goodbye to managing the uneven heat of a campfire flame. This Coleman portable gas grill provides up to 20,000 BTUs of steady cooking power from three adjustable burners underneath 285 square inches of cooking space. That’s enough room for a full dinner for four, fitting five burgers and several skewers of veggies at once. And yet this camping grill packs up nicely. It’s heavy at more than 45 pounds, but its handy legs and useful side tables fold down into a wheelable package, much like a rolling suitcase.

Specs

Weight: 42.5 lbs.

42.5 lbs. Dimensions: 15.5 x 51.4 x 19.5 inches

15.5 x 51.4 x 19.5 inches Grilling area: 289 square inches

289 square inches Fuel type: Propane

Pros

Porcelain-enameled

Durable

Lots of cooking space

Cons

Heavy

At 19.5 inches deep and 51.4 inches wide (with the side tables extended), the Weber Q2200 Portable Propane Grill can fit all of dinner and still leave room for all the fixings. The 280 square inches of cooking space can fit 12 burgers, while the single burner, with push-button ignition, can put out 12,000 BTUs of power. The body on this Weber grill is porcelain-enameled for durability and heat retention, while the cast-iron cooking grates spread the heat evenly and prevent those burgers from sticking. It’s a hefty 42.5 pounds, but moving it to and from the car can just be arm day.

Specs

Weight: 20 lbs.

20 lbs. Dimensions: 22.5 x 11.63 x 11.63 inches

22.5 x 11.63 x 11.63 inches Grilling area: 162 square inches

162 square inches Fuel type: Natural gas or propane

Pros

Can use natural gas and propane

Portable

Foldable legs

Cons

Decent heat performance

If you need a grill that can go anywhere—from hills to valleys to the backyard—the Newport II from Magma Products is a versatile option. At home, you can plug it into your natural gas system when you’re not camping. Its folding legs and numerous mounting options make it ideal for just about any on-the-go grilling situation. You can even mount it to your boat rail for safe grilling at sea.

Accordingly, it’s built to handle the weather. Its stainless steel body won’t rust in the rain, and its hermetically sealed thermometer won’t corrode due to salt water. At the same time, its turbo burner/dual-element combustion system is designed to stay lit in heavy winds. Heat distribution can be somewhat inconsistent, but as far as durable, portable camping grills go, it’s an outstanding option.

Specs

Weight: 4.5 lbs.

4.5 lbs. Dimensions: 13 x 12.5 x 8.6 inches

13 x 12.5 x 8.6 inches Grilling area: 107.5 square inches

107.5 square inches Fuel type: Charcoal

Pros

Light and small

Quick assembly

Legs keep the grill stable

Cons

Not for large meals

Camping means you have to lug tents, sleeping bags, and fuel for the grill. The Fox Outfitters Folding Charcoal Grill could actually be the easiest part of your haul. The 4.5-pound stainless steel grill folds into a carrying bag no bigger than a briefcase. Of course, you will need to cart the charcoal. You’ll also need to assemble the grill, but Fox Outfitters—and Amazon reviewers—say this can be done in less than a minute. Out of the bag, the charcoal grill stands at 17.5 x 13 x 8.5 inches, offering enough room for two large steaks with veggies on the side.

And if you want to go ultra-premium and maximize your minimalism, you can pick up the Snow Peak Takibi Fire & Grill. This collapsible, durable steel fireplace, featuring a streamlined Japanese design, transports conveniently in a nylon bag and lets you create a gathering from the beach to the backyard. Preparing a meal or just making memories? The Takibi sits in perfect harmony with the Jikaro Fire Table and can be a camping centerpiece.

Specs

Weight: 8 lbs.

8 lbs. Dimensions: 17.53 x 11.82 x 14.18 inches

17.53 x 11.82 x 14.18 inches Grilling area: 204 square inches

204 square inches Fuel type: Charcoal

Pros

Portable

Included carrying case

Cheap

Cons

Not for large meals

You can get a pretty great tabletop charcoal camping grill for just $30. The 18-inch by 13-inch by 13-inch portable grill folds up and is easy to carry or stuff in a camping bag. You can fit four burgers on the grill with room left over for veggies and hotdogs. Plus, this mini grill is easy to set up, fill, and light. For being a budget model, the Fire Sense is the best grill for the money and is the perfect size to throw in the back of the car.

What to consider when buying the best camping grills

A great camping grill is made of all kinds of ingredients—here’s what to put on your shopping list:

Charcoal vs. propane vs. electric

Charcoal delivers great barbeque flavor. However, charcoal grills can be more dangerous and require lugging a supply of briquettes. Portable gas grills are easier to use and provide greater control, but they don’t provide quite the same BBQ flavor. A propane canister is likely to weigh less than a bag of charcoal. Electric grills are the easiest to use, but you may not have access to an outlet or a portable generator.

Portability

Portability is key when buying a camping grill. Too large of a grill means you might have to sacrifice other camping essentials to make it fit. Too heavy a grill means you’ll have to spend even more energy taking it out of a car—energy you may not want to spend after a long day on the road getting to the campsite or exploring the beautiful nature around you. Smaller grills with wheels or their own carrying cases will give you more space in the car and prevent your hanger from turning into pure anger when you can’t get the grill out of the car.

Material

If you’re going to get a camping grill, it has to stand up to the weather. That means it should be relatively rustproof. Stainless steel and aluminum can handle the elements without immediately showing signs of wear. However, we do recommend keeping your grill away from water and snow as much as possible.

FAQs

Q: What’s the best way to clean a camping grill? Hose down the grill to get rid of ash. Then, grab plastic gloves and dish soap or degreaser and start scrubbing. Then, rinse and dry completely before using again. Q: Can a grill rust? It depends. Food residue and grill material can lead to rusting. For example, you might be prone to rusting if it’s not made of stainless steel or aluminum. As long as you clean your grill after you come back from your camping trip, you should be good. Q: Which is better for camping: a griddle or grill? We say a grill is better, as you don’t need to season it. A griddle is great for cooking outside. A camp grill is great for saving space. Plus, nothing beats the taste of something grilled.

Final thoughts on the best camping grills

A camping grill lets you have a home-cooked meal away from home. They’re more reliable to use than a campfire, which will be out of commission if it’s raining. Plus, they allow you to cook lots of food at once to feed everyone at camp. There’s no need to search for tinder and kindling when you can simply turn on the grill. Your next outdoor meal is only a knob turn away, the only move you’ll want to make after a long day of hiking, fishing, or swimming at the lake.

