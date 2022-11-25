We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Few holiday traditions endure quite like buying big, cheap TVs on Black Friday. We used to have to drag ourselves out to the big-box stores and stand in line for hours, only to hope that that giant TV would fit in our cars if we were lucky enough to get one. Now, Black Friday happens primarily online. You can save hundreds or even thousands of dollars on a new TV while you sit on your couch as the sweet smell of Thanksgiving leftovers in the air fryer wafts through the house.

The new online Black Friday TV era does introduce a new problem, however: There are too many deals. Some of them aren’t even deals. We’ve combed through the huge assortment of TVs out there to find those that really deserve a spot on your wall. These TVs offer actual discounts that will leave enough money in your entertainment budget to pay for your ever-increasing arsenal of streaming subscriptions.

We’ll be continually updating this post through Black Friday, so be sure to check back regularly if you don’t see what you want right away. If you do see something that fits your needs and your budget, we recommend jumping on it right away. The best deals have a tendency to go out of stock in a hurry.

OLED TVs sit at the top of the TV hierarchy for their exceptional color and contrast. Unfortunately, that means they also sit at the top of the TV price range. This Best Buy deal is one of the cheapest OLEDs we’ve ever seen. It’s a great deal while it lasts.

Samsung’s QLED TVs offer excellent color and fantastic brightness, which makes them extremely versatile for any room. This is a high-end model that’s currently $1,000 off for Black Friday.

