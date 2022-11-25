The best Black Friday TV deals: LG, Samsung, Sony, and more
Get yourself a new TV on Black Friday. It's tradition.
Few holiday traditions endure quite like buying big, cheap TVs on Black Friday. We used to have to drag ourselves out to the big-box stores and stand in line for hours, only to hope that that giant TV would fit in our cars if we were lucky enough to get one. Now, Black Friday happens primarily online. You can save hundreds or even thousands of dollars on a new TV while you sit on your couch as the sweet smell of Thanksgiving leftovers in the air fryer wafts through the house.
The new online Black Friday TV era does introduce a new problem, however: There are too many deals. Some of them aren’t even deals. We’ve combed through the huge assortment of TVs out there to find those that really deserve a spot on your wall. These TVs offer actual discounts that will leave enough money in your entertainment budget to pay for your ever-increasing arsenal of streaming subscriptions.
We’ll be continually updating this post through Black Friday, so be sure to check back regularly if you don’t see what you want right away. If you do see something that fits your needs and your budget, we recommend jumping on it right away. The best deals have a tendency to go out of stock in a hurry.
LG – 48″ Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $569 (was $1,299)
OLED TVs sit at the top of the TV hierarchy for their exceptional color and contrast. Unfortunately, that means they also sit at the top of the TV price range. This Best Buy deal is one of the cheapest OLEDs we’ve ever seen. It’s a great deal while it lasts.
SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class QLED 4K UHD Q90T Series Quantum HDR Smart TV $1,099 (was $2,097)
Samsung’s QLED TVs offer excellent color and fantastic brightness, which makes them extremely versatile for any room. This is a high-end model that’s currently $1,000 off for Black Friday.
Amazon deals on LG TVs
- LG B2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED Smart TV OLED65B2PUA $1,297 (was $1,497)
- LG A2 Series 55-Inch Class OLED Smart TV OLED55A2PUA $796 (was $896)
- LG QNED80 Series 55-Inch Class QNED Mini-LED Smart TV $646 (was $796)
- LG C2 Series 83-Inch Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV $3,996 (was $4,642)
- LG QNED85 Series 65-Inch Class QNED Mini-LED Smart TV $1,096 (was $1,396)
- LG A2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED Smart TV OLED65A2PUA $1,196 (was $1,699)
- LG 83-Inch Class OLED evo Gallery Edition G2 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV $4,796 (was $6,499)
- LG NANO75 Series 43-Inch Class Smart TV $346 (was $424)
- LG NANO75 Series 75-Inch Class Smart TV $896 (was $1,094)
- LG 55-Inch Class QNED85 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV $896 (was $1,399)
Amazon deals on Sony TVs
- Sony 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series: BRAVIA XR $998 (was $1,499)
- Sony 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series: LED Smart Google TV $698 (was $999)
- Sony 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series: LED Smart Google TV $578 (was $749)
- Sony 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X85K Series: LED Smart Google TV $798 (was $1,199)
- Sony 50 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series: LED Smart Google TV $528 (was $699)
- Sony 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X85K Series: LED Smart Google TV $698 (was $999)
- Sony 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV A95K Series: BRAVIA XR OLED Smart Google TV $2,998 (was $3,999)
- Sony 50 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X85K Series: LED Smart Google TV $648 (was $849)
- Sony 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV A95K Series: BRAVIA XR OLED Smart Google TV $2,498 (was $2,999)
- Sony A90J 83 Inch TV: BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV $4,798 (was $5,999)
- Sony 85 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X95K Series: BRAVIA XR Mini LED Smart Google TV $3,998 (was $5,499)
Amazon deals on Samsung TVs
- SAMSUNG 30”- 100” The Freestyle FHD HDR Smart Portable Projector $597 (was $897)
- SAMSUNG 32-Inch Class QLED Q60A $397 (was $497)
- SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class OLED 4K S95B Series $1,797 (was $2,979)
- SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90B Series Mini LED $1,597 (was $2,297)
- SAMSUNG 85″ Class Neo QLED 4K QN90B Series Mini LED $2,797 (was $4,497)
- SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN85B Series Mini LED $997 (was $1,397)
- SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class QLED 4K UHD Q90T Series Quantum HDR Smart TV $1,099 (was $2,097)
- SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED Q80B Series $897 (was $1,197)
- SAMSUNG 55″ Class Neo QLED 4K QN90B Series Mini LED $1,297 (was $1,697)
- SAMSUNG 75-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90B Series Mini LED $2,397 (was $3,197)
- SAMSUNG 50-Inch Class QLED Q80B Series $797 (was $997)
- SAMSUNG 75-Inch Class QLED 4K UHD Q90T Series Quantum HDR Smart TV $1,599 (was $3,097)
- SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED 4K UHD Q90T Series Quantum HDR Smart TV $799 (was $1,697)
- SAMSUNG 75-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN85B Series Mini LED $1,997 (was $2,597)
- SAMSUNG 85-Inch Class QLED Q80B Series $2,197 (was $2,997)
- SAMSUNG 85-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN95B Series Mini LED $3,497 (was $5,497)
- SAMSUNG 85-Inch Class Neo QLED 8K QN800B Series Mini LED $3,997 (was $5,797)
- SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED 4K LS03B Series The Frame $997 (was $1,497)
- SAMSUNG 65″ ClassQLED 4K LS03B Series The Frame $1,597 (was $1,997)
- SAMSUNG 50-Inch Class QLED 4K LS03B Series The Frame $897 (was $1,297)
- SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class QLED 4K LS03B Series The Frame $797 (was $997)
- SAMSUNG 75-Inch Class QLED 4K LS03B Series The Frame $1,997 (was $2,997)
- SAMSUNG 85-Inch Class QLED 4K LS03B Series The Frame $3,297 (was $4,297)
Best Buy TV deals
- LG – 48″ Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $569 (was $1,299)
- Samsung – 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV $1,799 (was $2,299)
- LG – 65″ Class C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $1,699 (was $2,099)
- LG – 55″ Class C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $1,299 (was $1,599)
- LG – 77″ Class B2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $1,999 (was $2,899)
- Sony – 65″ Class BRAVIA XR A80K 4K HDR OLED Google TV $1,699 (was $1,999)
- LG – 42″ Class C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $899 (was $1,299)
- LG – 77″ Class C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $2,499 (was $3,299)
- LG – 65″ Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $1,199 (was $1,599)
- Toshiba – 32″ Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV $79 (was $199)
- Insignia™ – 42″ Class F20 Series LED Full HD Smart Fire TV $169 (was $269)
- TCL – 50″ Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV $239 (was $339)
- Toshiba – 55″ Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $289 (was $469)
- Hisense – 65″ Class R6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV $349 (was $409)
- Hisense – 55″ Class R6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV $239 ( was $309)
- Insignia™ – 32″ Class F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV $99 (was $179)
- Samsung – 75” Class Q60B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV $997 (was $1,299)
- Samsung – 65” Class Q80B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV $999 (was $1,199)
- Samsung – 85″ Class Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV $1,899 (was $2,199)
- Samsung – 50” Class Q60B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV $547 (was $649)
- Samsung – 32″ Class Q60A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV $397 (was $499)
- Samsung – 50” Class Q60B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV $547 (was $649)
- Samsung – 65” Class Q60B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV $797 (was $202)
- Samsung – 75” Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV $2,399 (was $2,999)
- Samsung – 65″ Class Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV $899 (was $1,099)
- Samsung – 65” Class Q60B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV $797 (was $999)
- Samsung – 75” Class QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV $1,999 (was $2,399)
- Samsung – 65” Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV $1,599 (was $1,999)
- Samsung – 60” Class Q60B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV $747 (was $849)
- Samsung – 55” Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV $1,299 (was $1,599)
Samsung – 55” Class QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV $999 (was $1,399)