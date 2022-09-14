A great pair of headphones doesn’t have to break the bank. Take these Soundcore by Anker Life Q35 headphones, which are $90.99 on Amazon for a limited time only.

We’ve named the Soundcore by Anker Life A1 True Wireless Earbuds the best wireless earbuds for exercise under $100, but we’re particularly partial to these wireless over-ear headphones from Anker. Multi-mode noise canceling allows you to choose between Transport, Outdoor, and Indoor modes for customized noise canceling, with two microphones on each earcup detecting and filtering out distracting noises around you. Lossless transfer means you can hear hidden details in “august” by Taylor Swift that you couldn’t hear before, and custom 40mm silk diaphragm drivers reproduce music across a wide frequency (up to 40kHz) so it sounds like you’re in the recording room with Queen Swift herself. And, you can blast the entire “Taylor’s Version” discography in comfort thanks to these headphones’ lightweight build and memory foam padded earcups and headband. This deal makes them less than $100, which is a steal in our books.

The Q35’s cheaper cousins, the Soundcore by Anker Life Q30, which we named the best noise-canceling headphones under $100, are also on sale. While they don’t share the wear detection, wireless hi-res (LDAC) support, or certain calling features on the Q35, they do have similar multi-mode noise cancellation and the balanced sound of the 40mm silk diaphragm at a lower price point.

These Anker headphone deals are only available for a limited time only, so don’t wait around to snag them like you waited around to score “Red”-era Taylor Swift stadium tour tickets and ended up in the Hershey Park nosebleeds. Check out these other audio deals on Amazon today: