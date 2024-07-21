Why you should buy physical copies of your favorite books

New technology only sometimes completely replaces the technology that came before. We’re well into the streaming age of television, for example, but broadcast TV still exists and likely will for decades to come. It’s the same way for ebooks: The market is growing but paper books are still extremely popular.

And that makes sense to me. I love reading ebooks, especially while traveling: It’s hard to beat the convenience of hundreds of books taking up the space of one small e-reader. But sometimes, after reading a book electronically, I want to get a paper copy. Why? Because paper books are permanent and tangible in a way that ebooks just aren’t.

If you really love a book, there’s nothing like a paper copy. Here are a few things that paper books can do that ebooks just can’t.

You can lend them out If you have a physical copy of a book there is nothing stopping you from lending it to a friend or family member. All you need to do is pick up the book and hand it to them. This can be annoying, sure—some people are terrible about giving back books. But lending out a book to someone you like talking to is great because you can now talk about the book you just lent them. It's a small thing you can do to build community. Yes, it is possible to lend out some Kindle books, but there are limits. Only some publishers allow their ebooks to be lent out, and you can only lend them to people who also use Kindle devices. It's complicated—mostly for reasons that have more to do with lawyers than technology but complicated nonetheless. Paper books, meanwhile, are simple: You just hand them to another person and they can read. It's great.

You can write in them I’m going to be honest: This one doesn’t apply to me. I was raised to never write in books and I cringe when I see someone else do it. For many people, though, a big part of the appeal of a paper book is the ability to underline occasional text and write free-hand in the margins. Ebooks try to replicate this functionality, somewhat, but nothing that exists is currently as flexible as a pen in your hand. If you’re the kind of person who writes in a book you should probably stick to paper copies.