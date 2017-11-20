A Black Friday cheat sheet for buying the right TV

TV sale ads can get complicated, but you can cut through the jargon with this handy guide.

Picking a TV is hard, especially when the Black Friday advertisements are plastered with a seemingly infinite checkerboard of displays that promise crazy prices, and sport cryptic, jargon-filled names that are almost possible to decipher. Consider this your decoder ring. We’ll help you cut through the jargon that’s standing between you and the best television for you this Black Friday. Each subheading on this page contains common TV terms that you might find in a sale listing or hear a salesman say, so it's easy to search on a PC or see at a glance if you're looking on your phone. Be prepared!

Size

To get the right size TV for your room, take the distance from the TV screen to the place where you’ll sit to watch it. Multiply that by .84 and you’ll get a roughly 40-degree viewing angle, which is optimal according to the home theater mad scientists at THX.

When the word “class” follows the measurement, it’s actually a half-inch smaller than the number. So, a 37-inch class TV measures 36.5 inches diagonally.

Backlight (LED, OLED, Local Dimming, LCD)